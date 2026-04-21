Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach Conducts Passover Services and Community Programs in Sunny Isles Beach

Over the Passover holiday, Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach served as a gathering point for a diverse group of participants, combining religious observance with educational programming and community engagement.

Led by Rabbi Yisrael Baron and Toby Baron, the organization hosted a structured schedule of services, classes, and communal events designed to accommodate both local residents and visitors spending the holiday in South Florida.

A Structured Approach to Holiday Observance

Passover programming at Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach followed a consistent framework, with daily and Yom Tov prayer services held throughout the holiday. The schedule provided continuity for attendees observing Passover traditions, including those traveling from outside the area.

A visiting cantor (chazan) participated in the services, contributing to the liturgical component of the holiday. The format reflected a balance between established religious practice and the needs of a transient holiday audience.

Education as a Core Component

Alongside religious services, the organization conducted a series of shiurim (Torah classes) and discussions addressing both traditional Passover themes and broader topics. The sessions were structured to be accessible to participants with varying levels of familiarity, from regular attendees to first-time visitors.

This integration of learning into the holiday schedule reflects a broader model in which education remains a central element of community programming rather than a supplementary activity.

Designing for Families

A dedicated children’s program operated in parallel with the main schedule, offering organized activities connected to Passover themes. The program enabled family participation by providing an environment where younger attendees could engage with the holiday in an age-appropriate format.

The inclusion of children’s programming highlights an operational focus on multi-generational participation, a recurring feature of community-based religious institutions.

A Convergence of Local and International Attendees

According to organizers, the Passover program drew participants from multiple regions, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Sunny Isles Beach, as a seasonal destination, regularly attracts international visitors, and the holiday programming reflected this dynamic.

The resulting mix of attendees created a setting where individuals with different geographic and cultural backgrounds participated within a shared religious framework.

The Role of the Communal Seder

Central to the program were the communal Seders, which brought together participants for structured meals and guided observance of Passover rituals. These gatherings followed the traditional Haggadah format while accommodating a broad audience that included both experienced participants and those less familiar with the practice.

In this context, the Seder functioned not only as a ritual meal but also as a point of entry into the broader holiday experience.

Leadership and Continuity

The Passover program reflects the ongoing role of Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach as a local institution providing year-round services, educational initiatives, and outreach activities. Under the leadership of Rabbi Yisrael Baron and Toby Baron, the organization has developed a model that combines religious infrastructure with flexible programming tailored to a geographically diverse community.

Holiday periods such as Passover serve as a focal point for these efforts, bringing together existing community members and short-term visitors within a single framework.

About Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach

Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach is a community-based organization offering synagogue services, educational programming, and outreach initiatives throughout the year. Its activities include holiday observances, children’s programs, and community support services for residents and visitors.

For more information, visit Sunnychabad.org.