Textergram Announces Official Launch of AI Messaging Platform on April 21, 2026

A New Chapter in Direct Audience Communication

Textergram has announced the official launch of its AI-powered text messaging platform, now scheduled for April 21, 2026. The platform is designed to provide creators, influencers, celebrities, and business professionals with a direct communication channel to their audiences without relying on social media algorithms.

The announcement follows a period of growth and early adoption, during which Textergram has facilitated more than 25,000 text messages and recorded over 2 million messaging credits sold. This early traction reflects increasing demand for tools that prioritize direct audience ownership and reduce dependency on third party platforms.

Textergram is currently available for download on the Android Play Store, with an iPhone version expected to be released later in 2026. The company positions the upcoming launch as a transition from early stage adoption to broader market availability.

To provide additional context on how the platform functions, a short overview video is available here:

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Discount Savings Platform – Gain access to exclusive deals, cashback offers, and member-only discounts—helping you save money while running your business or brand. 10 Text Messaging Credits – Start messaging immediately with complimentary SMS credits you can use for outreach, engagement, or marketing—no upfront cost required. Free Customer Portal – Easily organize and manage your contacts in one centralized system, giving you full control over your audience and communication. Digital E-Card – Create and share a professional digital business card instantly—perfect for networking, branding, and staying connected. Capture Page System – Build your audience faster with a simple, effective lead capture system designed to turn visitors into contacts.

Together, these tools give you everything you need to start building, owning, and engaging your audience—without paying monthly fees or making a purchase.

Advancing Messaging Through Artificial Intelligence

Textergram integrates artificial intelligence into traditional SMS communication, enabling users to send more efficient, personalized, and globally accessible messages. The platform includes built in translation capabilities that allow communication across multiple languages without requiring external tools.

By combining AI functionality with text messaging, Textergram aims to streamline communication workflows for professionals who rely on timely and accurate outreach. The system is designed to reduce friction in audience engagement while maintaining clarity and consistency in messaging.

A company spokesperson stated, “Textergram was developed to provide a direct and reliable way for professionals to communicate with their audience. The goal is to remove unnecessary barriers and give users full control over how they connect.”

Addressing the Challenges of Algorithm-Driven Platforms

The launch of Textergram reflects a broader shift in digital communication, where reliance on algorithm driven platforms has introduced uncertainty in audience reach. Many creators and businesses face challenges in ensuring visibility, often navigating changing rules and fluctuating engagement metrics.

Textergram offers an alternative by enabling direct messaging that does not depend on algorithmic distribution. This approach allows users to maintain consistent communication with their audience regardless of platform changes.

An example of how creators can leverage direct messaging for audience engagement can be seen in this promotional clip featuring comedian D’LAI: Here

For a full overview of the platform’s features and capabilities, watch the official Textergram commercial: Here

The company also provides comparison tools through its website that outline differences between Textergram and other messaging or social platforms. These comparisons emphasize transparency, control, and reliability as key distinctions in its offering.

Recognition and Industry Validation

Textergram’s development has been recognized within the AI text messaging industry. In 2024, the company received the “Best AI-Powered Text Messaging Platform” award, acknowledging its innovation in combining artificial intelligence with direct communication tools.

Additionally, the company was featured in a 2024 publication by US Business News , which highlighted Textergram’s role in reshaping how organizations and individuals approach audience engagement.

These recognitions contribute to Textergram’s positioning as an emerging platform within the communication technology sector, particularly in areas focused on AI integration and user autonomy.

Leadership and Vision Behind the Platform

Textergram’s leadership includes the CEO & President Fiona Moody, COO & Vice President Stan Williams, the Executive Board who has over 130 years of combined business experience, and the 100+ investors who believed in a shared vision, which was to help social media influencers, creators, business professionals and celebrities own their audience without worrying about social media algorithms.

Product Features and Functional Capabilities

Textergram offers a range of features designed to enhance communication efficiency. These include AI assisted message composition, global translation capabilities, and scalable messaging tools that support both individual users and organizations.

The platform is structured to accommodate various use cases such as audience engagement, business communication, and content distribution. Its AI capabilities help optimize message delivery while preserving tone, intent, and clarity.

Additional feature details and platform comparisons are available on the company’s official website, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of how the platform operates and where it fits within the broader messaging ecosystem.

Market Position and Future Outlook

The official launch on April 21, 2026 represents a significant milestone for Textergram as it expands beyond early adoption into wider market availability. The company’s focus on direct communication aligns with ongoing industry trends emphasizing data ownership, privacy, and control.

With plans to introduce an iPhone version later in 2026, Textergram aims to broaden accessibility and reach a more diverse user base. Continued platform development is expected to focus on scalability, user experience improvements, and further advancements in artificial intelligence integration.

As digital communication continues to evolve, Textergram’s approach reflects a shift toward more controlled and personalized engagement strategies that prioritize direct relationships between users and their audiences.

About Textergram

Textergram is an AI powered text messaging platform designed to help creators, influencers, celebrities, and business professionals communicate directly with their audiences. The platform integrates artificial intelligence to enhance messaging efficiency, enable global translation, and provide users with full control over their communication channels. Textergram is currently available on Android, with iPhone availability expected in late 2026. More information is available at their website .

Media Contact

Fiona Moody,

Textergram, CEO & President

Email: Fiona@Textergram.com

Stan Williams,

COO & VP

Email: Textergramvp@textergram.com

Website

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