Megafurniture Strengthens 2026 Focus on Entertainment, Storage, and Bedroom Furniture to Support Smarter Furniture Research and Room-Based Planning in Singapore

Megafurniture, a leading Singapore home furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury, has announced a strengthened 2026 focus on entertainment, storage (bookshelf), and bedroom categories. The strategic move is designed to help customers conduct more effective research, make better comparisons, and plan cohesive, functional room layouts across living and sleeping spaces.

In Singapore’s compact living environment — where HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties often require thoughtful space optimisation — homeowners are increasingly evaluating furniture by how pieces work together rather than in isolation. Shoppers today research how a TV console shapes family entertainment areas, how storage solutions maintain long-term organisation, and how bed frames influence bedroom comfort and flow, all while balancing style, room dimensions, and daily practicality.

The renewed focus highlights best-selling and newly arrived pieces that combine modern design with real-world functionality. In the entertainment category, featured items include the Tomeo Wooden TV Console and the Rino Wooden TV Console (Rattan), both ideal for media storage and clean contemporary living rooms. These pieces are currently available at attractive savings under the ongoing RESET SALE.

Storage solutions receive equal attention, with standout models such as the Oline Sliding Door Wardrobe (available in 5ft, 6ft, and 8ft sizes, from as low as $899 with up to 47% off), the Harold Wooden Chest of Drawers (now $699, save 36%), and the Vorie Wooden Buffet Hutch (now $499, save 38%). These options help homeowners maximise vertical and hidden storage while maintaining a clutter-free aesthetic.

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In the bedroom category, Megafurniture is spotlighting practical and stylish bed frames, including the Rachelle Genuine Leather Storage Bed (Gas Lift) (from $899, save up to 35%), the Bella Teddy Fabric Bed Frame (from $799, save up to 44%), and the Bondi Boucle Fabric Storage Bed (from $999, save 29%). Many feature water-repellent fabrics, generous gas-lift or drawer storage, and durable construction perfect for busy Singapore households.

“Customers are approaching furniture purchases with more planning and research than ever before,” said a Megafurniture spokesperson. “They no longer view a TV console, storage unit, or bed frame in isolation. They compare how these items coordinate across rooms — balancing style, room dimensions, daily use, and long-term value. Our 2026 category focus makes that comparison process clearer and more confident, helping shoppers visualise complete room solutions instead of single items.”

This initiative aligns with Megafurniture’s broader commitment to transparent pricing, low-overhead operations, and customer-first service. By showcasing entertainment, storage, and bedroom collections side-by-side both online and in-store, the company aims to simplify the furnishing journey for first-time homeowners, renovators, and those refreshing existing spaces. The emphasis also supports the rising trend of deliberate, research-driven buying, where customers review specifications, customer feedback, and real-room visuals before deciding.

The ongoing RESET SALE further enhances accessibility, with discounts reaching up to 47% across selected entertainment, storage, and bedroom pieces, making premium-quality furniture more attainable during this key planning period.

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Shoppers can explore the full range at megafurniture.sg or visit the expansive showrooms to view coordinated room settings. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, while the new Giant Tampines outlet serves east-side residents with convenient access.

About Megafurniture

Megafurniture is a leading Singapore furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury and modern home furnishings. Committed to providing stylish, functional, and reliable furniture without high-pressure sales tactics, the company operates with transparent pricing and low overheads to deliver exceptional value to homeowners. Guided by its mission of “Creating spaces that inspire and delight,” Megafurniture caters to every home type — HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties — through two convenient showrooms: its flagship 30,000 sq ft space at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, and the new Giant Tampines location at 21 Tampines North Drive 2. With the mission “To provide affordable and reliable furniture & furnishings,” the company is committed to creating spaces that inspire and delight. It delivers stylish, functional, and high-quality pieces without high-pressure sales tactics, relying instead on transparent pricing and low overheads to offer exceptional value to homeowners.

Operating two convenient showrooms, Megafurniture makes premium furniture accessible across Singapore. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, Singapore 368359 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM), showcasing an expansive collection in real room settings. The new Giant Tampines outlet at 21 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528765 (open daily 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM) brings stylish and functional furniture closer to east-side residents, transforming HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties into personalised sanctuaries.

The extensive product range covers all major furniture categories, including: • Living Room Furniture – sofas, coffee tables, TV consoles, and storage units • Bedroom Furniture – bed frames, storage beds, side tables, wardrobes, cupboards, and chests of drawers • Mattresses & Bedding – premium Somnuz® mattress collections • Dining Room Furniture – dining tables (including extendable designs), dining chairs, and full dining sets • Home Office & Study Furniture – desks, study tables, and office chairs

Special collections cater to modern lifestyles: the Prestige luxury line for elevated design and quality, Pet-Friendly (scratch-resistant) furniture built for families with pets, Water-Repellent pieces that resist spills and stains, and Sintered Stone surfaces for durable, easy-care elegance.

All furniture is available in trending styles such as Japandi, Mid-Century, Minimalist, Scandinavian, and Modern Contemporary. Customers consistently rate the brand 4.8/5 across thousands of verified reviews, praising the combination of style, practicality, and value.

Shoppers can browse the full collection online at megafurniture.sg or visit the showrooms to experience coordinated room displays. Whether furnishing a new home, renovating, or refreshing existing spaces, Megafurniture simplifies the process with reliable products, transparent pricing, and a customer-first approach.