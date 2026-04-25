The 19th Beijing Auto show Kicks Off: OMODA & JAECOO Hit One Million Units

BEIJING – April 24, 2026 – The 19th Beijing International Auto Show opened today. On its third anniversary, OMODA & JAECOO announced a landmark achievement: as of April 2026, cumulative global sales have surpassed 1 million units, setting the fastest million-unit record for a young automotive brand in global industry history.

Since its global debut in 2023, OMODA & JAECOO has sustained rapid growth, doubling sales year-on-year for three consecutive years, with monthly sales exceeding 60,000 units in March 2026. Compared with traditional automotive brands that often take more than a decade to reach one million units, OMODA & JAECOO achieved this milestone in just three years, becoming a global record maker in the automotive industry.

JAECOO 7 Tops UK Charts, Europe Accounts for 40% of Sales – Breaking Through High-Regulation Markets First

Born global, OMODA & JAECOO leads industry expansion efficiency. In just three years, the brand has entered 69 key markets, including 18 EU markets, 15 right-hand drive markets, and 36 left-hand drive markets, supported by 1,364 dealerships, with a new market opened every 16 days and a new showroom launched daily worldwide.

In Spain, a joint survey by PwC Spain and Faconauto rated OMODA & JAECOO at 9.9 points, making it the most valued brand by dealers and reflecting strong global partner trust. Europe has become the core growth engine, contributing 41.5% of global sales with a 246% year-on-year increase in March 2026. In the UK, the brand ranked sixth with a 4.7% market share and 17,951 units sold in a single month. JAECOO 7 topped the model charts and was called “Europe’s most successful Chinese model” by international media. In Spain and Italy, monthly sales exceeded 3,000 units, with Italy posting triple-digit growth, while Poland surpassed 2,000 units, further strengthening presence in high-regulation markets.

Co-creating a Better Life with Young People, No Compromise on Product & Tech

Behind the million-unit milestone is OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to making users the definers. Before each model launch, the brand conducts thousands of in-depth surveys across dozens of countries and regions, combining online engagement with offline angel customer workshops to translate real needs into product and technology language.

On the product front, the brand responds closely to users’ lifestyles: OMODA 7, positioned as a “flowing haute couture piece,” has appeared at London and Madrid Fashion Weeks in collaboration with Vogue, blending aesthetics with technology. For outdoor-oriented users and pet companions, JAECOO 5 is built as a “best pet-friendly SUV” and “best outdoor SUV,” delivering a scenario-based mobility experience that balances comfort and outdoor enjoyment, enabling users to enjoy every journey with ease.

On the technology front, the SHS Super Hybrid System is redefining global hybrid standards by balancing efficiency and driving pleasure. The SHS system addresses young users’ core demand—efficiency without sacrificing driving enjoyment. SHS-P delivers Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range; SHS-H combines HEV efficiency with the smooth quietness of electric drive, truly delivering “one car, two vibes.”

Every electrified model from OMODA & JAECOO is a star product, confirming user recognition of its technology path. JAECOO 7 SHS-P has become the global PHEV benchmark; OMODA 5 SHS-H has exceeded 400,000 units in global cumulative sales, with its HEV version entering the Top 3 in multiple core markets; JAECOO 5 EV achieved 20,000 monthly sales within nine months of launch and ranks No.1 in EV sales across markets including Indonesia and Thailand.

From Million to Annual Million: Challenging the Fastest Again

One million units sold is not the end, but a new starting point. OMODA & JAECOO has set its next phase goal: to achieve annual sales of 1 million units by 2027, completing the leap from cumulative million to annual million, and once again challenging the world’s fastest growth record.

To this end, the brand will further deepen its dual-brand strategy. OMODA responds to the new LOHAS crowd with its Crossover series, while JAECOO meets the exploratory ambitions of new elites with its refined off-road series. By 2027, both brands will have largely completed their product matrices, offering precisely matched model choices for every passion. What the brand delivers is not just a product, but a complete experience that moves from functional satisfaction to emotional resonance.

At the same time, OMODA & JAECOO continues to accelerate its intelligent technology deployment. In the second half of this year, models equipped with VPD (Valet Parking Driver) will be launched, enabling automatic parking and remote summon functions to simplify daily mobility. Whether the vehicle drives to its owner after a music festival, parks itself after drop-off on a hot day, or handles parking while the owner rushes to a high-speed rail station, VPD makes every trip more effortless.

The AI Cabin, designed for young users worldwide, will debut on the OMODA 4 in the second half of this year, integrating gaming, emotional interaction, and intelligent voice navigation. With simple commands like “take me to the nearest live house,” OMODA Super AI manages route planning and traffic optimization, delivering a more intuitive experience that understands both intent and needs.

OMODA also responds to performance demand with the OMODA 4 ULTRA variant, further enhancing driving dynamics and offering a no-compromise option for users seeking pure driving pleasure.

It is reported that on April 26, OMODA & JAECOO will reveal further strategic details in Wuhu. During the upcoming IBS Chery International Business Summit, the brand will launch its New Million Strategy and hold the OMODA 4 roll-off ceremony, presenting the blueprint for the leap from cumulative million to annual million. The next million story begins in Wuhu.