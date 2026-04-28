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Amazon Restructures Podcast Business Shifting Wondery Toward Commerce And Creator Led Content

ByJolyen

Apr 28, 2026

Amazon Restructures Podcast Business Shifting Wondery Toward Commerce And Creator Led Content

Amazon has reorganized its podcasting operations, significantly reshaping Wondery while expanding efforts to integrate content with commerce, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Layoffs And Structural Changes

In August 2025, Amazon eliminated more than 100 roles at Wondery as part of broader changes to its audio strategy. While the company retained the Wondery brand, its internal structure shifted, with audio-only podcasts moved under Audible.

The restructuring also introduced a new division, Creator Services, focused on partnerships with on-camera personalities and expanding content formats.

Shift Toward Creator Driven Content

The Creator Services unit works with figures including Dax Shepard, Keke Palmer, and Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. The initiative reflects a shift toward video-based and personality-driven programming tied to broader audience engagement strategies.

Commerce Integration Around Content

Amazon is building commercial ecosystems around select shows. For the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” the company has launched a “Kelce Clubhouse” section that includes merchandise sales, access to the documentary “Kelce,” and curated product recommendations related to viewing experiences.

Matt Sandler said the strategy aims to combine content creation with retail opportunities, linking media consumption directly with product purchasing.

Strategic Direction And Industry Context

The restructuring reflects a broader move to connect entertainment content with e-commerce capabilities. While other creators and platforms are also pursuing commerce-driven models, the report noted that Amazon’s approach involved significant internal changes to achieve this integration.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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