Cohere To Acquire Aleph Alpha Backed By Governments And Schwarz Group To Build Sovereign AI Alternative

Cohere is set to acquire Aleph Alpha in a government-supported deal aimed at building a sovereign AI provider for enterprises seeking greater control over data and infrastructure.

Deal Structure And Valuation

The transaction, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, will see Cohere lead a combined entity incorporating Aleph Alpha. The deal is supported by Schwarz Group, which will provide €500 million (about $600 million) in structured financing and act as the lead investor in Cohere’s upcoming Series E round.

According to Handelsblatt, the combined company is expected to be valued at approximately $20 billion, significantly above Cohere’s previous valuation of $6.8 billion.

Strategic Role Of Schwarz Group

Schwarz Group, already an investor in Aleph Alpha, will also integrate the new entity’s operations with its cloud platform, STACKIT, operated by its IT division Schwarz Digits. This arrangement positions the combined AI company as a major enterprise customer for the group’s cloud infrastructure.

Market Position And Revenue Context

Cohere reported $240 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025, while Aleph Alpha generated limited revenue and incurred losses. Despite this disparity, investors are supporting the merger as a way to strengthen competitiveness against larger AI providers.

Both companies develop large language models and have established regional prominence, though they remain smaller than global competitors such as OpenAI.

Product Focus And Integration

Aleph Alpha’s capabilities include enterprise-focused AI systems such as the PhariaAI suite, designed for European public institutions and regulated sectors. Its workforce of around 250 employees is expected to complement Cohere’s broader development of large language models.

Aidan Gomez said Aleph Alpha’s expertise in smaller language models, European languages, and tokenization aligns with Cohere’s larger-scale model development.

Target Markets And Sovereign AI Positioning

The combined entity plans to target industries with strict regulatory requirements, including defense, energy, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and the public sector. The focus is on delivering AI systems where organizations retain control over data rather than relying on infrastructure from companies like Microsoft or Google.

Geopolitical Context And Partnerships

The deal aligns with broader cooperation between Canada and Germany, including a recently announced Sovereign Technology Alliance aimed at strengthening domestic AI capabilities and reducing reliance on external providers.

Discussions around consolidation are also emerging elsewhere in the sector. xAI has reportedly explored partnerships with Mistral AI and Cursor, though no agreement has been confirmed.

Governance And Future Considerations

Cohere has indicated the combined company will operate as a Canadian-German entity. However, questions remain about long-term ownership structure, particularly if the company pursues a public listing, which could introduce a broader base of global investors.

Featured image credits: BusySpace

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.