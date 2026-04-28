Multi-Scenario Capabilities Showcased: User Ecosystem at CHERY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SUMMIT (IBS)

In 2026, CHERY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SUMMIT (IBS), themed “New Era New Heights,” was held in Wuhu, Anhui. Dealers from around the world gathered to exchange insights and explore future growth. Against the backdrop of continued strong vehicle sales, the User Ecosystem business unit stood out with a more scenario-based presentation, becoming one of the most visited and engaging areas at IBS.

During the event, the User Ecosystem exhibition was built around the concept of an “Ecosystem Tree,” adopting a structure of “core display + multi-scenario extensions” to present its product portfolio in a systematic and integrated way. The central “trunk” featured key products, extending into themed zones such as outdoor, pet, and in-car lifestyle, forming a clear and cohesive exhibition layout.

Moving beyond traditional product-centric displays, the exhibition emphasized real-life usage scenarios. In collaboration with brands including ICAUR and O&J, immersive areas such as a retro modification zone and an outdoor lifestyle experience zone were created. These setups replicated real user environments, enabling dealers to better understand product applications, combinations, and business opportunities, and how ecosystem offerings translate into commercial value in local markets.

Throughout the three-day IBS event, the exhibition maintained strong foot traffic. Dealer representatives from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America actively engaged in discussions on product features, market adaptation, and commercial models. In particular, new energy-related solutions—including integrated solar-storage-charging systems and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging devices—drew significant attention, reflecting growing demand for integrated “vehicle + energy solution” offerings in overseas markets.

Notably, the exhibition also introduced on-site product sales. Customized items such as vehicle models, outdoor gear, and branded merchandise quickly attracted dealer participation, with several products selling out within a short period. This further demonstrated strong market appeal and validated the commercial potential of ecosystem offerings.

At the same time, the User Ecosystem team organized multiple product-focused workshops and research sessions across CHERY, ICAUR, and O&J. Through in-depth discussions with regional dealers, the team gathered insights on product functionality, usage scenarios, pricing strategies, and certification requirements in different markets. These interactions not only provided clear direction for future product development, but also reinforced a customer-driven approach—developing products based on real market needs and refining them for global competitiveness.

Looking ahead, as competition in the global automotive market intensifies, relying solely on vehicle products is no longer sufficient for sustainable growth. Expanding brand value through ecosystem offerings, strengthening user engagement, and enhancing dealer profitability are becoming increasingly important. Chery International’s User Ecosystem team will continue to collaborate with global partners to build a multi-scenario, multi-category ecosystem, accelerating the transition from “product export” to higher-value “ecosystem expansion.”