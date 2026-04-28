DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Overwhelming Turnout at the Night of FREELANDER: Attendance Exceeds Invitations as Global Debut Ignites Enthusiasm

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

The Night of FREELANDER, held during IBS (Chery International Business Summit), not only marked the official global strategy launch of the FREELANDER brand but also demonstrated overwhelming market enthusiasm, with on-site attendance far exceeding original invitations.

According to event statistics, the actual number of guests significantly surpassed the planned invitation list. Potential dealer partners and international media representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific and beyond proactively sent additional participants, with many adjusting their schedules specifically to attend. The venue was filled to capacity, with the pre-function area experiencing sustained high traffic and lively networking.

The Concept 97, which made its global debut in Shanghai on March 31, became a major talking point among guests. Many visitors lingered at the Concept 97 display area, carefully examining its British design language and styling details. Numerous dealer representatives noted that the design direction shown by Concept 97 has built strong anticipation for the production-intent version of FREELANDER 8.

The undisputed highlight of the evening was the global debut of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model. As the cover was lifted, guests immediately raised their phones and cameras to capture this historic moment. Immediately after the unveiling, the display area of FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model was surrounded, with guests photographing the vehicle from every angle and engaging in animated discussions.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, delivered a keynote speech that captivated the entire audience. For nearly half an hour, the room remained quiet and attentive, absorbing the brand’s refreshed mission, core product value and globalization blueprint. Following the speech, numerous dealer representatives proactively approached Lucia to discuss potential collaboration.

At the event, FREELANDER officially launched its global retailer recruitment plan, seeking like-minded dealer partners worldwide.

It was announced that 20 top-tier potential partners from the Middle East have submitted business proposals, demonstrating strong confidence in the brand’s future.

One of its potential retailers from the Middle East commented: “We have strong confidence in FREELANDER. Seeing the on-site energy, the product itself and the professionalism of the entire team today has only strengthened our confidence in this partnership.”

The Night of FREELANDER, with its exceptional on-site energy and celebratory spirit, has written a highly compelling first chapter for the brand’s global journey.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Lighting New York Partners with Homes For Our Troops for Week-Long Campaign Supporting Post-9/11 Veterans
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Braveminds Academy Announces Specialized Program for Adolescent Boys’ Mental Health
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Mécène Collection Unveiled Publicly for the First Time at Francophone Business Summit in Paris
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801