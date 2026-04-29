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Amazon Adds AI Shopping Chat Feature With Real Time Audio Responses To Product Questions

ByJolyen

Apr 29, 2026

Amazon Adds AI Shopping Chat Feature With Real Time Audio Responses To Product Questions

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered shopping feature that allows users to ask product-related questions and receive conversational audio responses generated in real time within its shopping app.

Conversational Audio Shopping Experience

The feature, called “Join the chat,” delivers responses through what Amazon describes as AI-powered shopping experts. These responses are presented in a discussion-style format, aiming to replicate interactions with in-store staff.

Users can ask questions about products, such as usability or comfort, and the system generates answers based on product details, customer reviews, and other available data. The AI adapts responses dynamically, building on previous questions to maintain conversational context and avoid repetition.

Integration With Hear The Highlights

“Join the chat” is part of a broader feature called “Hear the highlights,” which provides short audio summaries on product pages. This functionality is currently available in the United States and covers millions of listings, though only select products include audio summaries.

To access the feature, users tap the “Hear the highlights” button on a product page and can then choose to listen to a summary or engage with the chat function via text or voice input. Audio playback continues while users browse within the app.

Expansion Of AI Driven Shopping Tools

The new capability extends Amazon’s existing suite of AI tools. These include Rufus, a generative assistant for product research and comparison; Interests, which tracks user preferences to recommend items; and “Help me decide,” which suggests products based on browsing and purchase history.

Focus On Efficiency And Personalization

Amazon said the feature is designed to reduce the need for scrolling through product descriptions and reviews, offering a more direct way to access relevant information. The system allows users to guide the conversation, with each query shaping subsequent responses.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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