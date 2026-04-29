Amazon Expands OpenAI Partnership On AWS After Microsoft Exclusivity Ends

Amazon has moved quickly to deepen its collaboration with OpenAI after changes to OpenAI’s agreement with Microsoft removed exclusive access to its products.

Shift In OpenAI Microsoft Relationship

OpenAI announced that Microsoft will no longer hold exclusive rights to its models and services, allowing other cloud providers to offer its technology. The change follows a broader realignment in partnerships, including OpenAI’s expanding work with Amazon Web Services and Oracle.

Andy Jassy described the update as a “very interesting announcement,” signaling Amazon’s interest in the shift.

AWS Integration Of OpenAI Products

Amazon said its Bedrock platform now includes OpenAI’s latest models, its coding tool Codex, and a new service for building AI agents. Bedrock allows developers to select and deploy AI models for applications.

The company also introduced Bedrock Managed Agents, a service designed to work with OpenAI’s reasoning models. Features include agent steering and built-in security controls.

Expansion Of AI Agent Offerings

The new agent-focused tools reflect growing demand for systems that can perform tasks autonomously. Amazon said the integration marks the beginning of a broader collaboration with OpenAI, with additional developments expected.

Evolving Competitive Landscape

The shift in partnerships comes as relationships among major AI companies continue to change. Microsoft has expanded its work with Anthropic and is developing agent-based systems using Anthropic’s Claude models.

At the same time, OpenAI has increased its reliance on multiple cloud providers, reducing dependence on a single partner.

Featured image credits: Lex

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