DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Amazon Expands OpenAI Partnership On AWS After Microsoft Exclusivity Ends

ByJolyen

Apr 29, 2026

Amazon Expands OpenAI Partnership On AWS After Microsoft Exclusivity Ends

Amazon has moved quickly to deepen its collaboration with OpenAI after changes to OpenAI’s agreement with Microsoft removed exclusive access to its products.

Shift In OpenAI Microsoft Relationship

OpenAI announced that Microsoft will no longer hold exclusive rights to its models and services, allowing other cloud providers to offer its technology. The change follows a broader realignment in partnerships, including OpenAI’s expanding work with Amazon Web Services and Oracle.

Andy Jassy described the update as a “very interesting announcement,” signaling Amazon’s interest in the shift.

AWS Integration Of OpenAI Products

Amazon said its Bedrock platform now includes OpenAI’s latest models, its coding tool Codex, and a new service for building AI agents. Bedrock allows developers to select and deploy AI models for applications.

The company also introduced Bedrock Managed Agents, a service designed to work with OpenAI’s reasoning models. Features include agent steering and built-in security controls.

Expansion Of AI Agent Offerings

The new agent-focused tools reflect growing demand for systems that can perform tasks autonomously. Amazon said the integration marks the beginning of a broader collaboration with OpenAI, with additional developments expected.

Evolving Competitive Landscape

The shift in partnerships comes as relationships among major AI companies continue to change. Microsoft has expanded its work with Anthropic and is developing agent-based systems using Anthropic’s Claude models.

At the same time, OpenAI has increased its reliance on multiple cloud providers, reducing dependence on a single partner.

Featured image credits: Lex

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Amazon Adds AI Shopping Chat Feature With Real Time Audio Responses To Product Questions
Apr 29, 2026 Jolyen
OMODA & JAECOO Unveil 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy, Powering Chery’s Next Phase of Global Growth
Apr 29, 2026 Ethan Lin
Next-Gen Youth Strategy Upgraded: Chery Empowers OMODA & JAECOO to Build a New Global Mobility Ecosystem
Apr 29, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801