Match Group Invests $100 Million In Sniffies As It Expands Portfolio Amid Dating App Slowdown

Match Group has invested $100 million in Sniffies, a location-based service aimed at connecting users in real time, as the company looks to expand its offerings beyond its core dating platforms.

Investment And Platform Overview

Sniffies, based in Seattle, operates as a map-based social platform that allows users to see nearby profiles and connect with others in their area. The service reports around 3 million monthly active users.

Match Group said Sniffies will continue to operate independently, while it provides support for growth and product development.

Strategic Rationale And Leadership View

Spencer Rascoff said the investment reflects confidence in Sniffies’ understanding of its user base and approach to building connections. The company described the move as part of a broader effort to diversify how people meet and interact through digital platforms.

Market Context And Industry Challenges

Match Group owns several major dating apps, including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, and Match. The company has faced slowing user growth in recent periods, including declines in engagement on some of its flagship services.

Industry trends point to increasing “dating app fatigue,” with some users expressing a preference for meeting people offline rather than through traditional app-based matching systems.

Expansion Beyond Traditional Dating Formats

The investment in Sniffies signals a shift toward alternative formats for social connection, including real-time and location-based interactions. Match Group said it will work with Sniffies to support its long-term development while maintaining its distinct product identity.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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