“Travel+” Strategy Accelerates SOUEAST’s Global Expansion

BEIJING, China, April 28, 2026 — The global passenger vehicle market is undergoing a clear transformation: urban families now prioritize multi-scenario mobility solutions over single-commute functionality. According to McKinsey research, 35% to 40% of family buyers factor leisure travel into purchasing decisions, with this proportion exceeding 45% in markets like the Middle East and Latin America. This signals that vehicles are no longer mere transportation tools but critical bridges between daily routines and travel experiences.

In such a trend, automakers’ response to multi-scenario demands has become pivotal for global competitiveness. Recently, SOUEAST made its debut at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition,it focused on Urban Mobility since its brand renewal in 2024. The products fully cover users’ diverse scenarios ranging from daily urban commuting to weekend leisure travel. As part of the “Travel+” strategy, SOUEAST forms a complementary product matrix and market positioning with JETOUR, which concentrates on off-road scenarios. This differentiates it from JETOUR’s focus on off-road scenarios, creating a complementary product matrix and market positioning.

Unified Hybrid Technology: Power, Efficiency, and Flexibility

SOUEAST leverages JETOUR’s hybrid technology platform, adopting unified standards for powertrain, chassis architecture and intelligent systems.

This hybrid system integrates high-efficiency dedicated hybrid engines, hybrid transmissions and advanced battery safety system, delivering robust power and exceptional efficiency. At its core is the industry-leading C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology, which features a 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid engine with hybrid-specific engine Super Hybrid Transmission. The setup delivers a combined maximum power of 255 kW and peak torque of 525 N·m, supporting sustained high-speed cruising above 180 km/h for effortless long-distance travel. This system ensures abundant power for long-distance driving and a silky-smooth driving experience across all road conditions. Drivers can seamlessly switch between pure electric and hybrid modes, optimizing energy efficiency in urban driving while maintaining stable performance on highways.

In technological innovation, SOUEAST collaborates with JETOUR on global R&D. By integrating new energy and intelligent technologies, it develops products tailored to scenario-based needs of urban users. The brand currently operates six overseas research institutes, collaborates with more than 60 universities worldwide.

This common hybrid technology platform not only ensures consistent product quality but also provides a more stable underlying technical foundation for the brand’s global expansion to a certain extent.

Hybrid Product portfolio: Premium Choice for Urban Mobility

At Auto China 2026, SOUEAST exhibited S06 DM and S08 DM, and the S10 DM concept. These models comprehensively cover driving scenarios across all dimensions—including urban commuting, suburban self-driving, and long-distance travel—fully meeting the needs of diverse family structures.

The S06 DM, positioned as an “Urban Stylish SUV” leverages an efficient hybrid architecture to further reduce daily commuting energy consumption, achieving a dual balance of eco-friendliness and practicality. The S08 DM, an “7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV”, features a 2.82-metre wheelbase and C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology. It leads the industry in cabin flexibility, hybrid efficiency and multi-scenario adaptability, precisely addressing urban families’ core needs for daily commuting and leisure trips, while harmonizing economy and dynamic performance.

It is reported that SOUEAST is strengthening its scenario-driven product development to accelerate the global rollout of its “EASE YOUR LIFE” vision, positioning the brand as a pioneer in multi-scenario mobility solutions.

Institutional Muscle: The Global Roll-out

By March 2026, SOUEAST had entered 48 countries and regions, and established more than 300 sales outlets across the Middle East, Africa and the Latin Americas. In Egypt, the brand climbed to 4th place in the passenger car segment and 6th in the overall market within just one year.

In terms of market network, SOUEAST leverages JETOUR’s mature global supply and sales chains, which will accelerate its entry into emerging markets and build a stable supply network and robust user service assurance. For example, JETOUR and SOUEAST have established a dual-brand after-sales center in Erbil. Spanning 4,000 square meters, it is the largest automotive after-sales facility of its kind in Iraq.

In user operations, SOUEAST embraces the “Travel+ ESG” concept and implements user engagement initiatives with local partners, expanding the scope of mobility and public welfare services. In the Middle East, SOUEAST has implemented initiatives such as child welfare programs, career guidance workshops for youth, and environmental protection efforts. These initiatives deeply integrate public welfare values with brand warmth, continuously strengthening the emotional connection between SOUEAST and its users.

Amid growing global urban demand for leisure mobility, SOUEAST is penetrating this niche segment under its “Travel+” strategy, leveraging advanced hybrid technology and precise product positioning. The brand’s development roadmap is now crystallizing – the industry keenly awaits its global performance.