Hudson Hedge Capital Provides Market Update on Uhuru Investment Holdings Portfolio Progress Toward U.S. Listings

Trading Update Reflects Transition Toward Market Realization

On April 20, 2026, Hudson Hedge Capital provided an update relating to Uhuru Investment Holdings’ portfolio activity, outlining progress across multiple investments that are advancing toward public market listings in the United States.

The update reflects a transition period in which several holdings are moving from private investment stages into publicly traded environments. This phase is expected to increase operational activity as positions are actively managed through listing processes while also enabling the realization of returns from earlier-stage investments.

The anticipated outcome of these developments is an improvement in portfolio liquidity, allowing for capital recycling and reinvestment into future opportunities. Hudson Hedge Capital, which has supported capital formation for Uhuru Investment Holdings, continues to monitor these developments as part of its broader investment oversight and advisory activities.

Initial Listings Led by Advanced Technology and Innovation Firms

Among the first companies expected to enter public markets are Cerebras and Crucial Innovations Corp, both of which have been progressing through listing preparation in recent months.

Cerebras operates within advanced computing infrastructure, focusing on processor manufacturing and data centre systems designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications. The company has been preparing for market entry while expanding its commercial footprint through large-scale industry partnerships. Uhuru Investment Holdings maintains a position in Cerebras and is closely monitoring developments associated with its anticipated listing.

Crucial Innovations Corp is also approaching its expected market debut in the United States. The company has undergone operational scaling and regulatory preparation, positioning itself for entry into public trading environments. Uhuru Investment Holdings invested during an earlier stage, and the company is now progressing toward valuation realization as it approaches listing.

Both companies remain subject to regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions, which will influence final listing timelines.

Resource and Infrastructure Holdings Advancing Toward Market Entry

In addition to technology-focused investments, Uhuru Investment Holdings maintains exposure to the natural resources sector through companies such as Cayenne Copper and Ameriwest Critical Metals.

Cayenne Copper is preparing for a potential listing within the coming quarter. The company has reported ongoing exploration activity, including drilling programmes and bulk sampling across its primary resource areas. These developments contribute to the evaluation of resource potential as the company advances toward market readiness.

Ameriwest Critical Metals continues to progress through exploration phases, with ongoing operational updates supporting its valuation trajectory. The company’s activities remain focused on identifying and developing critical mineral resources, which are increasingly relevant within global supply chains.

Hudson Hedge Capital continues to assess these developments as part of its broader evaluation of sector-specific growth trends and long-term investment potential.

Fintech and Diversified Holdings Position for Future Listings

Within the financial technology sector, Lynkpay is advancing its payment infrastructure platform across markets in North and South America. The company is expected to pursue a public listing later in the year, supported by ongoing commercial expansion and operational growth.

Additional holdings within the portfolio include Oberon Investments and Black Dice, which contribute to diversified exposure across financial services and emerging technology sectors. These investments form part of Uhuru Investment Holdings’ broader strategy of maintaining a balanced portfolio across multiple high-growth industries.

The combination of technology, resource, and fintech investments reflects a multi-sector approach designed to capture opportunities across different stages of market development.

Liquidity Strategy and Portfolio Reinvestment Outlook

The April 2026 update outlines a strategic focus on managing positions through listing events while realizing value from investments established in prior periods. As companies transition into public markets, Uhuru Investment Holdings is expected to generate liquidity through partial or full realization of positions.

This liquidity is anticipated to support reinvestment into new opportunities, enabling continued portfolio growth and compounding returns over time. Hudson Hedge Capital’s role in facilitating capital strategies remains aligned with this objective, supporting structured investment planning and allocation.

The broader strategy emphasizes disciplined trading as listings occur, ensuring that gains are managed effectively while maintaining exposure to companies with continued growth potential.

Market Outlook for the Remainder of 2026

The remainder of the year is expected to include continued valuation development across several portfolio holdings. Ameriwest Critical Metals is anticipated to progress as exploration results are further defined, while Lynkpay’s planned market entry reflects ongoing expansion within the fintech sector.

Overall, the portfolio is positioned within a cycle of value realisation following several years of investment and development. The transition to public markets represents a key milestone in this process, with multiple listings expected to occur over the coming months.

Hudson Hedge Capital will continue to monitor these developments closely, maintaining engagement with investment strategies that align with evolving market conditions and long-term growth objectives.

ABOUT HUDSON HEDGE CAPITAL

Hudson Hedge Capital is an independent wealth management and investment firm headquartered in Dubai, providing tailored investment management, financial planning, and trading services to private clients and family offices. The firm was established to deliver unbiased and unconflicted advice by leveraging decades of experience in global financial markets. It specializes in discretionary portfolio management, multi-asset investment strategies, and alternative investment solutions that preserve capital while delivering consistent long-term returns. With a focus on trust, transparency, and enduring client relationships, Hudson Hedge Capital combines macroeconomic insight with detailed company analysis to identify high-quality investment opportunities. Further information is available at www.hudsonhedgecapital.com . Direct inquiries may be directed to m@hudsonhedgecapital.com . The company maintains an active presence across social platforms, including LinkedIn and Instagram , where updates and insights are regularly shared.