LEPAS Elegant On-Site Test Drive: Bringing“Elegance Moves the World”to Life in Every Journey

From April 26 to 28, the LEPAS Global Partners Conference was grandly held in Wuhu. During the event, LEPAS organized more than ten exclusive on-site test drive sessions for over 500 partners from more than 20 countries and regions. Through professionally designed full-scenario driving experiences, guests gained firsthand insight into the elegant driving dynamics and NEV technological capabilities of the full product portfolio. This“perceptible experience”not only validated the global quality of LEPAS products, but also strengthened trust and alignment between the brand and its partners, reinforcing confidence for accelerated global delivery.

In the dynamic track sessions, the full LEPAS product portfolio showcased solid chassis engineering and composed driving dynamics. When tackling a series of handling challenges such as U-turns, S-curves, and figure-eight slalom tests, the LEPAS L6 EV – powered by the Intelligent LEX Platform – delivered stable body control and linear steering response. Thanks to the precise tuning and a low center of gravity design, this model creates a reassuring sense of driver-vehicle harmony. After the test drive, a distributor representative from Spain noted that the vehicle’s mechanical performance exceeded expectations, with a well-balanced chassis and precise handling that seamlessly combine elegance with performance.

For common real-world scenarios such as speed bumps and uneven road surfaces, the LEPAS L6 PHEV demonstrated excellent ride comfort. Its suspension system effectively absorbed road impacts, while the theater-level quiet cabin maintained a composed and refined in-cabin experience – even when traversing repeated obstacles. During the acceleration test, the LEPAS L4 EV, equipped with a 160 kW high-efficiency electric motor, delivered quick yet controlled acceleration, with smooth and predictable power output — fully embodying the philosophy of“Elegant Technology.”

In addition to the three NEV models that recently made their world premiere at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the full multi-powertrain portfolio provided guests with a driving experience that balanced dynamic performance and comfort. From the spacious and quiet refinement of the LEPAS L8, to the precise stability of the LEPAS L6, and the agile responsiveness of the LEPAS L4, each model conveyed a consistent brand philosophy even under extreme conditions: true elegance is not about avoiding challenges, but maintaining composure and confidence through them.

In the static display and intelligent driving experience zones, LEPAS further showcased its design aesthetics and user-centric Intelligent Technology. Guests had the opportunity to closely experience the“Leopard Aesthetics”design language. Media representatives from Southeast Asia commented that LEPAS models stand out with highly distinctive styling, making them visually striking on the road.

In the intelligent experience sessions, guests explored features such as APA automatic parking, RPA remote parking, and V2L external power supply. These technologies not only enhance driving capability but also reduce the burden of daily mobility through practical functionality – ensuring that elegance is expressed not only through design, but also through intelligence and convenience.

Additionally, dedicated static evaluation and product co-creation sessions were conducted, allowing partners to actively participate in product feedback and contribute to the evolution of future models alongside LEPAS.

This exclusive LEPAS Elegant On-Site Test Drive program complements the concurrently held LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving, forming a comprehensive validation system that spans closed-track testing and real-world road conditions. Looking ahead, this standardized system – integrating static evaluation, dynamic driving, and long-distance real-world testing – will be implemented across global markets, enabling partners to efficiently conduct localized product experiences and consumer engagement.

Backed by Chery Group’s full-stack in-house technology and global ecosystem resources, LEPAS has developed a NEV product portfolio that meets diverse global demands, adapts to multiple scenarios, and delivers consistent, reliable quality. This is the true embodiment of “Elegance Moves the World” – ensuring that every vehicle can move forward with confidence, composure, and elegance on roads around the world.