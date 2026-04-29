From Nürburgring to Beijing: EXEED RX PHEV Reaffirms Quad-Motor Four-Wheel Drive Performance on a Professional Race Track

On April 25, EXEED, a global premium new energy technology brand, gathered more than 200 partners and media representatives from over 20 countries and regions across Europe, Africa and the Middle East for a dedicated track test of the high-performance electrified hybrid SUV, the EXEED RX PHEV. Spanning 1.6 km, this professional race track features long straights, high-speed bends and complex winding sections. Fitted with the world’s pioneering quad-motor four-wheel drive system and a precisely calibrated chassis, the EXEED RX PHEV reached a maximum track speed of 120 km/h and delivered a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.9 seconds on straightaways. Its compelling on-track performance left a deep impression on on-site media and further strengthened the confidence of global strategic partners.

The EXEED RX PHEV is engineered on EXEED’s self-developed Texxeract architecture. Its exclusive quad-motor four-wheel drive system combines a fifth-generation dedicated hybrid engine, a 3-speed DHT hybrid transmission and three electric motors, generating a comprehensive output of 395 kW and a peak torque of 650 N·m. With a verified top speed of 120 km/h and a measured 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.9 seconds, the model delivers formidable instantaneous acceleration and dynamic responsiveness.

When navigating successive continuous bends, the RX PHEV’s intelligent all-wheel drive system intelligently and precisely distributes torque between the front and rear axles in real time according to road grip and driving speed. It locks in steady racing lines through curve apexes and ensures linear, smooth power output upon corner exit. Amid frequent weight shifts triggered by the track’s 11 corners, the advanced Feiyu chassis efficiently suppresses body roll, sustaining poised and stable cornering posture at all times.

Well before this Beijing track trial, the EXEED RX PHEV had completed rigorous professional performance verification across multiple extreme scenarios. Last November, the fully factory-stock model completed an official test on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking a top speed of 182 km/h on the 20.8-kilometre “Green Hell” circuit with 73 challenging corners. In February this year, the vehicle tackled a 41° snow-covered gradient at Akbulak Ski Resort in Kazakhstan, achieving steady continuous climbing from 1,650 metres to 2,000 metres above sea level with zero wheel slip or skidding. The test fully validated the Texxeract architecture’s all-terrain electric drive capability and consistent high-load operational reliability.

The Beijing track test comprehensively validated the RX PHEV’s sharp power response, solid chassis stability and seamless coordination of the all-wheel drive system. Performance credentials proven across diversified scenarios translate directly to reassuring, reliable driving experiences for global end users. Building on ten authoritative track challenges from the Nürburgring to Monza in 2025, alongside technical refinement from the Le Mans development programme, EXEED consistently leverages racetrack-derived data to iterate core technologies and elevate overall product quality. Moving forward, with more brand models undergoing systematic validation on global racetracks and in diverse climatic and road conditions, EXEED’s new energy product lineup is set to establish a strong high-performance brand image and solid competitive edge across international markets.