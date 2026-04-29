EXEED Appears at Beijing Auto Show: Defining Pioneering Design and Setting a New Benchmark in Premium Intelligent Electric Vehicles

Beijing, China, April 24 –2026 Beijing Auto Show officially kicked off today. With its booth presence and exclusive Brand Night event, EXEED unveiled three core models crafted under the Perpetua family design language: the luxury-interior ES GT, the RX CONCEPT and the ET8 CONCEPT, capturing widespread industry attention.

Making its global premiere at Brand Night, the all-new EXEED RX Concept reimagines future luxury design with a fluid sculptural aesthetic. Led by Christos Pavlidis, the design team prioritized sleek body proportions and sculpted surface shaping from the initial design research phase. In terms of visual styling, the front daytime running lights of the RX Concept carry distinct design heritage from the ES GT. The front grille, embellished with 3D gem-shaped detailing, delivers a seamless borderless visual effect, while the programmable Intelligent Signal Display (ISD) at the rear endows the vehicle with a unique tech-infused persona. As a profound continuation of the Perpetua design language, the RX Concept marks not only a visual milestone but also defines a clear evolutionary path for the brand’s design over the next decade.

Crafted for an ultimate driving sensation, the ES GT — the first crossover wagon of the EXLANTIX series — boasts an equally remarkable interior. The cabin adopts an enveloping symmetrical layout with a flowing, extended natural aesthetic. It debuts integrated sport seats with active side bolster support, delivering solid lateral restraint even during extreme driving maneuvers. On the human-machine interaction front, the ES GT features a dual-screen configuration consisting of a skyline display and a central control screen. The integrated skyline display stretches seamlessly from the driver’s side to the front passenger area, working in perfect synergy with the standalone floating central screen. Furthermore, it is the first EXLANTIX model equipped with full genuine carbon fiber trim panels. Bespoke carbon fiber ornamentation on the center console and door panels accentuates its sporty temperament, striking a perfect balance between upscale refinement and hardcore dynamic performance.

Meanwhile, EXEED’s first full-size SUV, the ET8 CONCEPT, made its global debut at the Beijing Auto Show. Boasting a poised, imposing stance reminiscent of mountain ridges, it sets a new benchmark for luxury premium perception. Its overall silhouette exudes solidity and power; the minimalist family front fascia blends flawlessly with the full-width light strip, creating a highly integrated visual effect. Inside the cabin, a continuous horizontal structural layout amplifies visual spaciousness. The innovative adjustable central screen retains physical travel stroke, enabling occupants to precisely fine-tune the cabin’s spatial depth perception. Paired with a diffuse-reflection ambient indirect lighting system, the ET8 CONCEPT fosters a serene, immersive in-cabin atmosphere — embodying restrained and substantial luxury, and redefining the physical and perceptual boundaries of next-generation intelligent cockpits.

Though differentiated in market positioning, the three new models all inherit the core Perpetua design DNA, fully embodying EXEED’s Avant-Garde design philosophy. Beyond showcasing its latest accomplishments in premium new energy vehicles, EXEED has demonstrated to the global automotive arena its steadfast resolve to shape future mobility with ultimate luxury and superior performance. Moving forward, EXEED will continue to take its European layout strategy as a core pivot, accelerate the expansion of its global sales and service network, and write a new chapter for the brand amid the profound transformation of the global automotive industry.