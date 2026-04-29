CHERY Joins Hands with AiMOGA Robotics to Usher in a New Era of Large-Scale Commercialization of Embodied Intelligence through Vehicle-Robot Synergy

On April 27, the Chery-AiMOGA Global Release Conference concluded successfully in Wuhu, Anhui. With the theme “Driven by Scenario, United for Growth”, the event was a key segment of the Beijing Auto Show & CHERY International Business Summit. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group, attended and delivered a speech, systematically elaborating on Chery’s robotics industry strategy and charting the course for the upgrade of AiMOGA Robotics and CHERY’s intelligent ecosystem, as well as the expansion of the global family mobility landscape. Adhering to the core brand proposition For Family, CHERY upholds three pillars: Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone, space equality, and technology inclusivity. Through in-depth synergy with AiMOGA Robotics, CHERY will fully upgrade its intelligent ecosystem and embark on a new journey of integrated development of “automobiles + robots”.

attended and addressed the Chery-AiMOGA Global Release Conference.

At the event, AiMOGA’s full-product matrix made a collective appearance, including the humanoid robot Mornine, Intelligent Traffic Police Robot, medical guide robot, and quadruped robot Argos. The ceremony witnessed the signing of 1,000 intelligent traffic police robots and the collective delivery of 100 units. Meanwhile, AiMOGA joined hands with 100 universities to launch talent development cooperation and unveiled a new strategic vision as well as a robot leasing platform. This marks CHERY’s intelligent ecosystem extending from mobility to full scenarios such as public services and family companionship, entering a new phase of large-scale commercialization in synergy with AiMOGA Robotics.

Ecosystem Synergy: Empowered by CHERY, from Automotive Intelligence to Large-Scale Robotics Deployment

In his speech, Chairman Yin Tongyue pointed out that robots and intelligent vehicles share highly homologous underlying technologies in perception, planning, and control—an intelligent vehicle is essentially a mobile robot. This is the core advantage of the synergy between CHERY and AiMOGA Robotics. Leveraging the Group’s mature manufacturing system, complete supply chain, and global layout, CHERY provides solid support for AiMOGA Robotics. The two parties share core technologies such as autonomous driving, chassis control, and automotive-grade sensors, break down system barriers between vehicles and robots, and jointly build an integrated intelligent experience of “automobiles + robots”, which is highly consistent with CHERY’s warm tech concept of For Family.

As an important extension of CHERY’s intelligent ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics is deeply integrated with family mobility scenarios, expanding into diverse applications including auto showrooms, public reception, campus safety, and traffic management, bringing intelligent technology closer to families and urban life. To date, AiMOGA Robotics has entered more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, with over 100 scenario deployments, resonating with CHERY’s global layout.

Scale Breakthrough: 1,000 Units Signed, 100 Units Delivered, Intelligent Traffic Police Robot Enters Large-Scale Deployment

The signing of 1,000 units and delivery of 100 units of intelligent traffic police robots marked a key milestone of the event, as well as a landmark achievement of the CHERY-AiMOGA partnership. It signifies that the intelligent traffic police robot has officially moved from pilot testing and demonstration to large-scale deployment and systematic operation.

AiMOGA Intelligent Traffic Police Robot – 1,000 Units Signing Ceremony

At the event, a representative from Vietnam shared the cooperation journey with AiMOGA Robotics and announced the joint construction of a robot experience center and intelligent industrial park to promote the wide application of robots in transportation, medical care, education, and other fields. Relying on global cooperation and localized practices, AiMOGA intelligent traffic police robots have been deployed and verified in multiple scenarios in China, undertaking tasks such as traffic guidance, illegal parking capture, and event traffic support. They effectively supplement frontline police forces and improve urban traffic management efficiency, highly aligned with CHERY’s philosophy of guarding global family mobility. Meanwhile, AiMOGA Robotics has reached strategic cooperation with 100 universities, carrying out industry-education integration in technology R&D, scenario application, and talent development, laying a solid talent foundation for the long-term development of CHERY’s intelligent ecosystem.

Strategic Upgrade: Scenario-Driven Technology, Ecosystem Building for a Commercial Closed-Loop

At the event, Zhang Guibing, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile and President of Chery International, released a new strategic vision, clarifying that AiMOGA Robotics will adhere to the development path of “Driven by Scenario, United for Growth”: defining technology direction with clear scenarios, verifying product value with real applications, and feeding scenario expansion with technological iteration.

Around this strategy, AiMOGA plans a three-phase industrial rollout: Phase 1: Develop cost-effective children’s companion robots. Phase 2: Deepen public service and enterprise service robots. Phase 3: Promote full-scale home adoption of robots as daily intelligent assistants. This path is highly consistent with CHERY’s strategic goal of serving global families.

To accelerate commercialization, AiMOGA officially launched the Qizhi Tianxia Robot Leasing Platform, lowering customer access barriers through an innovative model and promoting multi-scenario popularization. Meanwhile, it will build 31 innovation application labs, establish AiMOGA Academy, and develop a core components industrial park. Relying on CHERY’s systematic advantages, it will build a full closed-loop chain covering R&D, manufacturing, delivery, operation, service, and data feedback, turning embodied intelligence from a technical concept into real-world applications.

From joint appearance at 2026 Beijing Auto Show showcasing vehicle-robot synergy to large-scale delivery at this launch event, CHERY has always moved forward with AiMOGA Robotics. In the future, CHERY will stay true to the For Family aspiration, further deepen the “automobile + robot” ecological integration, and expand the boundaries of the intelligent ecosystem alongside AiMOGA Robotics through technological innovation and global layout. Together, they will bring embodied intelligence into cities, industries, and daily life, letting the warmth and intelligence of intelligent manufacturing in China accompany global families toward a brighter future of mobility.