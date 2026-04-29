Dreame Ushers in the Next Decade of Smart Kitchens with the Debut of the X Series at the DREAME NEXT Launch Event

On April 28, 2026, Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, drew an extraordinary cross-section of talent to Silicon Valley for its “DREAME NEXT” global launch event — and matched it with equally ambitious technology. The guest list set the tone: Sebastian Thrun, father of autonomous driving and founder of Google X; Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; Turing Award winner David Patterson; former NASA scientist Sylvia Acevedo; Stanford GSB professor Yossi Feinberg.

Against that backdrop, Dreame used the event’s “Living NEXT” segment to make a bold claim: the home kitchen is ready for fundamental reinvention. The answer is the Dreame X Series — four AI-driven, robotics-enabled appliances built around what the company calls “embodied intelligence”: AI decision-making fused with bionic mechanical systems drawn from aerospace and industrial robotics. Currently in a pre-commercial stage, the X Series reflects Dreame’s forward-looking vision for the intelligent kitchen. The lineup comprises the HX01 Range Hood, CX01 Gas Cooktop, OX01 Wall Oven, and DX01 Dishwasher.

HX01 Range Hood — Cleaner, Quieter, More Effortless Cooking

The HX01 is the visual showstopper of the lineup. In place of a conventional static canopy, it deploys a 34-degree intelligent mechanical wing — inspired by satellite solar panels and aircraft deflectors — that actively repositions to capture fumes at their source. With a 1,150mm ultra-wide capture zone, it provides broader coverage across the cooktop, giving users more effective ventilation, especially during high-heat or multi-burner use. At the same time, its airflow design helps reduce turbulence and noise, creating a more comfortable cooking environment. A contactless presence-sensing system automatically activates the hood when needed, while the large TFT touchscreen offers intuitive control, making kitchen management more convenient and responsive for modern households.

CX01 Gas Cooktop — AI-Driven Precision Heat

The CX01 replaces the guesswork of manual flame control with sensor fusion and an AI heating algorithm that calculates and delivers the precise firepower a dish requires — in real time. A full-touch control panel eliminates traditional knobs, and high-precision sensors detect when a pot is removed, immediately stepping down the flame to prevent empty-fire hazards. Dreame says the result is stable, accurate heat from high-power stir-frying to low-and-slow simmering, effectively putting professional-grade consistency within reach of home cooks.

OX01 Wall Oven — More Consistent Results, Greater Flexibility

Dreame describes the 3.3 cubic-foot OX01 as a shift from a “static heat chamber” to a “dynamic cooking actuator.” A core mechanical air-guide system actively directs heat flow throughout the cavity, minimizing temperature fluctuation to achieve uniform results in every corner. The oven supports seamless switching between steam and bake modes — no waiting, no quality loss — making it capable of everything from crusty bread and delicate pastries to whole-turkey roasts and steamed dishes, all in a single unit.

DX01 Dishwasher — More Consistent Results, Greater Flexibility

The DX01 brings the robotics thesis most visibly to life. Its dual-joint mechanical spray arm, supported by wide-coverage sensors, analyzes each load and automatically adjusts water pressure, temperature, spray angle, and cycle time based on the type, placement, and level of soiling of the dishes. This allows users to achieve a deeper, more targeted clean without the hassle of manual pre-washing. A 120°C instant steam system helps break down stubborn grease and burnt-on residue, while ozone light disinfection supports a higher standard of hygiene. At the end of each cycle, an intelligent humidity-sensing drying system activates automatically, leaving dishes dry, fresh, and ready to use.

Collectively, Dreame is pitching the X Series not as a set of connected appliances but as “a complete rethinking of how we cook, clean, and live” — a unified intelligent kitchen platform. The underlying logic is the same one that drove robotics into manufacturing, logistics, and surgery: remove human error from repetitive, high-stakes processes, and replace it with systems that sense, decide, and act. Dreame’s wager is that the home kitchen is simply the next environment waiting to be transformed.

Whether the technology delivers on its promises will become clear as products reach reviewers and consumers. What is already clear is Dreame’s direction: the next decade of kitchen innovation belongs to the intersection of AI and robotics — and with the X Series, the company has staked its claim.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

Press Contact

yinlimin@dreame.tech

Notes

The X Series is currently in a pre-commercial stage and shown for reference only. Final retail products may vary due to ongoing development and mass production. Please refer to the final product for details.

AI feature performance data is based on tests conducted in Dreame’s laboratories under controlled conditions. Actual results may vary depending on usage.

All guests, including notable individuals, attended the DREAME NEXT event as invitees of the company. Their presence does not constitute an endorsement of any specific product.