Teslong Partners with NASCAR Star Patrick Emerling for Multi-Race Collaboration, Debuts All-New Automotive Tire Inflator at Talladega Superspeedway

As one of motorsports’ most anticipated weekends kicks into high gear, Teslong, a leading innovator in professional inspection and diagnostic tools for the automotive and industrial sectors, is proud to announce a multi-race partnership with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling. The collaboration will feature the Teslong brand prominently across the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), beginning with this weekend’s spring showdown at Talladega Superspeedway—a legendary venue synonymous with NASCAR’s raw speed and passionate fanbase.

NASCAR, founded in 1948, is the premier motorsports property in North America, boasting over 150 million annual viewers across 150 countries, iconic oval tracks, and a culture deeply rooted in American automotive heritage. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series are cornerstones of this ecosystem, showcasing elite drivers, cutting-edge race technology, and uncompromising performance—values that align perfectly with Teslong’s legacy of engineering precision and reliability.

A Legacy of Innovation Meets Motorsports Excellence

For over 15 years, Teslong has been trusted by professionals worldwide to solve complex problems with innovative, high-quality tools. From industrial endoscopes and otoscopes to advanced thermal imaging cameras and rifle borescopes, the company’s product lineup is engineered to deliver accuracy, durability, and performance in the most demanding environments. Teslong’s team of over 40 engineers, designers, and developers at its global R&D center, coupled with state-of-the-art assembly lines, ensures that every product meets the rigorous standards of HVAC specialists, construction workers, automotive technicians, mechanics, gunsmiths, military veterans, and law enforcement professionals—experts who demand nothing short of excellence.

“We are thrilled to deepen our presence in motorsports and partner with a proven competitor like Patrick Emerling,” said James Sun, CEO of Teslong. “NASCAR represents the ultimate stage to showcase our commitment to precision and performance—qualities that define every Teslong product. This partnership allows us to connect with automotive enthusiasts and professionals who share our passion for innovation and reliability.”

On-Track Debut: The All-New 22mm Dual-Cylinder Automotive Tire Inflator

True to its mission of solving real-world problems, Teslong is making its on-track debut at Talladega Superspeedway with the all-new 22mm Dual-Cylinder Automotive Tire Inflator—a flagship product designed to redefine performance and portability in tire inflation technology. This innovative tool represents Teslong’s expansion into the power tool category, building on the company’s reputation for precision engineering while delivering practical solutions for automotive professionals and enthusiasts.

Key features include:

True Dual-Cylinder Power : Delivers 40 L/min airflow, inflating tires from 30–35 PSI (225/65R17) in just 44 seconds—twice as fast as single-cylinder alternatives

: Delivers 40 L/min airflow, inflating tires from 30–35 PSI (225/65R17) in just 44 seconds—twice as fast as single-cylinder alternatives 150 PSI Maximum Pressure : Versatile enough to handle passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, sports equipment, and more

: Versatile enough to handle passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, sports equipment, and more Removable 20V Battery System : Lightweight, portable design with 45W Type-C fast charging capability (30-minute full charge) and emergency phone-charging function

: Lightweight, portable design with 45W Type-C fast charging capability (30-minute full charge) and emergency phone-charging function Universal Battery Ecosystem: Compatible with Teslong’s expanding line of power tools, including leaf blowers, multi-tools, and screwdrivers—reducing waste and maximizing value for users

“I’m really excited to partner with Teslong,” said Patrick Emerling. “My modified team has been using their products—specifically the borescopes and thermal cameras—this season and we’ve been very impressed with them. We’re looking forward to the release of their new power tool line.”

Strategic Partnership Delivers Maximum Brand Visibility

As the official partner of Patrick Emerling’s NOAPS and NCTS campaigns, Teslong will gain prime brand visibility through racecar logo representation, in-race broadcast exposure, and integrated media coverage—ensuring the company’s logo and messaging reach millions of motorsports fans across the United States and globally. Beyond the track, the collaboration will feature co-branded content, social media engagement, and behind-the-scenes insights into how Teslong tools power performance both on and off the track.

“NASCAR is more than a race—it’s a community of automotive enthusiasts who value quality, innovation, and hard work,” added Sun. “Our presence here is about more than sponsorship; it’s about building lasting connections with fans and professionals who trust Teslong to deliver the tools they need to get the job done right.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Automotive Portfolio

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Teslong plans to expand its automotive product lineup with additional professional-grade tools designed to meet the evolving needs of technicians, DIY enthusiasts, and motorsports fans. The company’s entry into the power tool category represents a strategic evolution, complementing its trusted inspection and diagnostic tools with practical, performance-driven solutions that empower users from diagnosis to application.

About Teslong

Teslong is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-precision inspection and diagnostic tools. Since 2010, the company’s product portfolio has included industrial endoscopes, otoscopes, thermal imaging cameras, borescopes, and now, innovative power tools like the 22mm Dual-Cylinder Tire Inflator. With a global R&D team and state-of-the-art production facilities, Teslong serves professionals across automotive, HVAC, construction, law enforcement, and outdoor recreation industries, delivering reliable, innovative solutions trusted by experts worldwide.

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