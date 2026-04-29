Dr. Moses Dixon, President & CEO of Senior Connection, Inc., appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils is a global leadership collective that convenes accomplished professionals committed to shaping the future of health, governance, business, and social progress. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils operate as an ecosystem of influence, credibility, and collaboration rather than a traditional network. Designed to foster meaningful connections across borders and disciplines, the platform enables leaders to exchange insight, build partnerships, and co-create solutions. Through curated councils, strategic dialogue, and global engagement, Forttuna Councils stand at the intersection of innovation, policy, and impact, advancing leadership that delivers measurable outcomes for communities worldwide.

Dr. Moses Dixon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senior Connection, Inc., is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, a leading practitioner in Global Health and Social Medicine whose career spans nonprofit leadership, public policy, and community-centered health innovation. Since 2019, he has led Senior Connection, formerly the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, guiding the organization through a period of transformation defined by innovation, equity, and expanded access to aging services.

Dr. Dixon’s leadership reflects a deep understanding of how health outcomes are shaped by social systems, policy frameworks, and community infrastructure. At Senior Connection, he has advanced a holistic approach to aging that integrates healthcare access, social support, and advocacy for older adults and caregivers. Under his stewardship, the organization has strengthened its role as a trusted resource for aging populations while adapting services to meet evolving demographic and public health realities.

In recognition of his transformative impact, Dr. Dixon was named the 2025 Healthcare Nonprofit Leader of the Year by the Worcester Business Journal. This honor reflects not only operational excellence but also his ability to reimagine aging services through innovative delivery models and partnerships. His leadership emphasizes dignity, independence, and health equity, positioning aging services as a critical component of broader public health systems.

Dr. Dixon’s global contributions to health and wellness were further recognized in early 2026 when he received the Forttuna Group Global Excellence Award for Health and Wellness. This international recognition honors his visionary leadership in integrating global health delivery models into local community contexts. Central to this work is the CareExpress mobile health bus, an initiative that brings preventive care, screenings, and social services directly to underserved older adults and caregivers.

The CareExpress model reflects Dr. Dixon’s commitment to removing structural barriers to care. By delivering services directly to communities, the program addresses transportation challenges, healthcare access gaps, and social isolation, particularly among vulnerable populations. This approach aligns global best practices in mobile health delivery with the lived realities of aging populations, producing measurable improvements in engagement and health outcomes.

A distinctive aspect of Dr. Dixon’s work is his advocacy for Grandfamilies, households in which grandparents raise grandchildren. His expertise in this area has been recognized by Harvard Medical School, highlighting the national significance of his contributions. Dr. Dixon has consistently elevated the needs of Grandfamilies within policy and service frameworks, recognizing their unique social, economic, and health challenges.

Dr. Dixon’s professional journey includes significant experience in the public sector, where he developed a strong foundation in legislative processes and policy advocacy. He served as a legislative fellow for former United States Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid and as a legislative aide at the Massachusetts State House. These roles equipped him with a nuanced understanding of how policy decisions shape health systems and community services.

This blend of policy experience and nonprofit leadership enables Dr. Dixon to operate effectively at the intersection of governance and service delivery. He brings a strategic lens to aging and health advocacy, translating community needs into policy-relevant frameworks while maintaining a focus on practical implementation. His ability to bridge these domains has been instrumental in advancing systemic change.

In January 2024, Dr. Dixon was selected as one of sixty scholars for the ninth class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. Through this highly selective initiative, he collaborates with a diverse network of national leaders to address complex societal challenges. The program draws on leadership lessons from the administrations of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson, further enriching his leadership perspective.

Participation in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program reflects Dr. Dixon’s commitment to continuous growth and cross-sector collaboration. Through this network, he engages with leaders from business, government, military, and nonprofit sectors, applying shared insights to strengthen community health initiatives and leadership practice. This experience reinforces his belief that lasting change requires collaboration beyond institutional boundaries.

Dr. Dixon’s work is grounded in the principles of social medicine, recognizing that health is influenced by social conditions, access to resources, and systemic equity. His leadership prioritizes prevention, community engagement, and culturally responsive care, ensuring that services are aligned with the realities of those they serve. This approach has positioned him as a respected voice in national conversations on aging and health equity.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Dr. Dixon brings deep expertise in community health systems, aging services, and innovative care delivery. His perspective supports strategic dialogue on how global health models can be adapted to local contexts, particularly for aging populations and caregivers. As societies worldwide confront demographic shifts, his insights offer timely guidance.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who deliver measurable impact through vision and service. Dr. Dixon exemplifies leadership that integrates policy insight, operational excellence, and human-centered care. His work demonstrates that aging services are not peripheral but central to sustainable health systems.

As health and social care systems continue to evolve, Dr. Dixon’s leadership provides a blueprint for responsive, equitable, and innovative aging services. His initiatives underscore the importance of accessibility, collaboration, and dignity in advancing well-being across the lifespan.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Dr. Moses Dixon strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders advancing health, equity, and community resilience. His dedication to aging populations, caregivers, and inclusive health delivery reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership that creates lasting value for individuals, families, and societies worldwide.