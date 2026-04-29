Lailayan Nael Ismail Almasri, Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Founder of FundingPips, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Business Council

The Forttuna Councils are a global leadership platform designed to convene accomplished leaders, innovators, and decision-makers who are shaping the future across industries and regions. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils operate as an advisory-driven ecosystem that emphasizes insight, credibility, and purposeful collaboration. Through council-specific engagement spanning business, technology, health, education, and social impact, Forttuna Councils create a space for strategic dialogue, peer exchange, and collective intelligence. The platform enables leaders to contribute experience, influence conversations, and co-create perspectives that inform responsible leadership and long-term global progress.

Lailayan Nael Ismail Almasri, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of FundingPips, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, a globally recognized leader in brand strategy, community-driven growth, and purpose-led marketing. With more than twelve years of experience across global marketing, technology, and strategic leadership, she has built a career defined by innovation, resilience, and the ability to scale influence across borders and cultures.

As the strategic and creative force behind FundingPips, Lailayan has played a central role in transforming the company into one of the world’s most recognized proprietary trading firms. Under her leadership, FundingPips has built a global community of more than 1.5 million traders across over 195 countries. Her work has positioned the company not merely as a trading evaluation platform, but as a complete ecosystem for learning, engagement, and growth within the trading industry.

Lailayan’s approach to marketing is rooted in storytelling, authenticity, and community trust. She has redefined how modern financial brands communicate, shifting away from transactional messaging toward value-driven engagement. By prioritizing education, transparency, and user experience, she has helped create a loyal and diverse global audience while setting new benchmarks for communication in the trading evaluation sector.

Prior to co-founding FundingPips, Lailayan built a strong foundation in global marketing through work with leading agencies and international organizations. Her professional experience includes collaboration with Google and serving as a marketing consultant for UNICEF, where she refined her ability to design communication strategies that drive meaningful action and measurable outcomes. These experiences shaped her understanding of how purpose and performance can coexist within high-impact brands.

Her leadership journey also includes senior roles in the real estate sector, including Vice-CEO responsibilities in Jordan, where she led major development projects and managed complex stakeholder relationships. This experience broadened her strategic lens, equipping her with operational insight, cross-sector adaptability, and executive decision-making capability. These skills continue to inform her work as a global business leader.

Lailayan’s achievements have earned significant international recognition. She was recognized as an honouree in the Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 and among the Top 100 Women Leaders of the Middle East in 2025. She has also been honored at both the seventh edition in 2025 and the eighth edition in 2026 of the Women Leaders Summit and Awards, and received the Forex Expo Women Award for Global Impact and Brand Growth. These accolades reflect sustained leadership rather than isolated success.

Academically, Lailayan holds an MBA from the University of Bedfordshire and is currently pursuing a PhD in International Business Law at the University of Birmingham. Her commitment to continuous learning underscores her belief that leadership must evolve alongside global markets, regulatory environments, and societal expectations. This academic grounding strengthens her ability to operate at the intersection of strategy, governance, and innovation.

Beyond her professional achievements, Lailayan is widely respected for her resilience and authenticity as a leader. As a proud single mother, she exemplifies balance between personal responsibility and global leadership, demonstrating that ambition and empathy are not mutually exclusive. Her journey resonates with a new generation of leaders seeking role models who lead with both strength and humanity.

Within the Forttuna Business Council, Lailayan brings deep expertise in global brand building, digital community engagement, and ethical influence. Her experience supports strategic dialogue on how businesses can scale responsibly while remaining culturally aware and socially accountable. In an era where trust is central to brand longevity, her insights offer valuable guidance to leaders navigating competitive and reputation-driven markets.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who shape industries through innovation, clarity, and values-based leadership. Lailayan’s career demonstrates that marketing, when executed with integrity, becomes a powerful driver of education, empowerment, and sustainable growth.

As global financial and digital ecosystems continue to evolve, Lailayan’s work provides a blueprint for how organizations can build inclusive communities while maintaining operational excellence. Her leadership reinforces the importance of storytelling, transparency, and long-term vision in creating brands that endure.

As a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, Lailayan Nael Ismail Almasri strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders whose influence extends beyond metrics to meaningful impact. Her contribution reflects Forttuna’s vision of leadership that blends innovation, responsibility, and global perspective to shape the future of business with confidence and purpose.