Google Expands Gemini To Cars With Google Built-In For Conversational AI Driving Experience

Google is rolling out its Gemini AI system to vehicles equipped with Google built-in, replacing the existing Google Assistant with a more conversational interface designed to handle navigation, vehicle controls, and in-car tasks.

Gemini Rollout Begins In U.S. With Broader Expansion Planned

The rollout will begin in the United States with English-language support, with additional regions and languages expected in the coming months. Gemini will be available not only in new vehicles but also in compatible existing cars through software updates.

Cars with Google built-in were first introduced in 2020, and the update marks a shift toward more advanced AI-driven interactions within vehicles.

Automaker Support Extends Beyond Initial Announcements

The announcement follows recent news from General Motors, which said Gemini will be available in approximately 4 million vehicles from model year 2022 and newer across brands including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC. Google did not specify additional automakers in its latest update, indicating broader compatibility beyond a single manufacturer.

Conversational AI Enables Natural Interaction In Vehicles

Gemini allows drivers to interact with their vehicle using more natural language. For example, users can request recommendations for restaurants along a route with specific preferences, such as outdoor seating or dietary options. The system uses data from Google Maps to generate suggestions and respond to follow-up questions, including parking availability or menu details.

Expanded Capabilities Cover Navigation, Controls, And Messaging

The AI system can perform a range of functions, including adjusting vehicle settings such as temperature, providing directions, recommending music, retrieving vehicle information, summarizing incoming messages, and enabling hands-free replies.

Gemini Live, currently in beta, introduces real-time conversational capabilities. Drivers can activate it by voice command or interface controls to engage in broader discussions, including brainstorming or information queries while driving.

Access And Future Integration Plans

Drivers signed into their Google accounts in supported vehicles will be prompted to enable the feature. Once activated, Gemini can be accessed through voice commands, on-screen controls, or steering wheel inputs.

Google said future updates will expand integration with services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Home, extending functionality across connected devices.

Featured image credits: i-Tech Support

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