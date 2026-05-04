TikTok Launches Campus Hub With Group Chats And Personalized Feeds For College Students

TikTok is introducing a “Campus Hub” that adds college-specific group chats and personalized content feeds, expanding its efforts to connect students within verified campus communities.

Campus Hub Builds On Existing Verification System

The new feature extends TikTok’s campus verification tool launched in August, which allows users to add their college to their profile and browse other students at their school. The system is available across more than 6,000 universities through a partnership with UNiDAYS, which confirms student status.

Once verified, users gain access to the Campus Hub, where they can interact with other students from the same institution.

Group Chats Enable Campus-Specific Communication

Students can create and join group chats limited to verified users from their school, with each chat supporting up to 300 participants. TikTok said these chats are designed for staying connected during breaks, organizing meetups, and maintaining conversations across semesters.

The feature also positions TikTok as a potential platform for academic or extracurricular communication, an area typically served by apps such as Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

Personalized Feeds Highlight Campus Activity

The Campus Hub includes a dedicated feed that surfaces content from verified students alongside posts related to a user’s university. TikTok said this feature is intended to keep students informed about campus events, trends, and updates regardless of their location.

Feature Reflects Earlier Campus-Based Social Models

The approach mirrors early social networking models, including Facebook, which initially required users to register with a university email address to connect with classmates.

Competition Expands In Student Social Features

Other platforms are introducing similar tools. Instagram, owned by Meta, launched a comparable feature last year that allows students in the United States to display their school affiliation and browse other students on the platform.

Featured image credits: Plann

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