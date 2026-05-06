A16z Crypto Raises $2.2 Billion Fund As Venture Investment In Blockchain Slows

Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto division has launched a new $2.2 billion investment fund focused entirely on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups, even as trading activity and venture funding in the sector continue to decline.

New Fund Brings Total Crypto Capital To $9.8 Billion

a16z crypto said the latest fund is its fifth dedicated crypto vehicle and increases its total crypto-focused capital raised to $9.8 billion.

The firm also promoted chief technology officer Eddy Lazzarin to general partner, expanding the investment leadership team alongside Chris Dixon, Ali Yahya, and Guy Wuollet.

The group has previously backed companies and organizations including Coinbase, Kalshi, and Solana Foundation.

Fund Launch Comes During Slower Crypto Market Period

The announcement arrives during a weaker period for cryptocurrency trading and startup funding activity.

Coinbase announced workforce reductions affecting 14% of employees on the same day the fund was revealed. Data from CoinGecko showed March 2026 marked the slowest month for crypto exchange trading volume since November 2023.

Meanwhile, venture funding for crypto startups fell to nearly $5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, down from roughly $6 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to figures cited by DLNews from DefiLlama.

Firm Maintains Long-Term Crypto Focus

In a blog post accompanying the announcement, a16z crypto described the current market as a quieter phase for the industry but argued that technologies developed during downturns often prove more durable over time.

A spokesperson said the new fund will remain fully dedicated to crypto startups despite growing investor attention toward AI companies.

Competition For Venture Capital Expands Toward AI

Several major crypto-focused investment firms have recently broadened their interest into artificial intelligence and robotics.

Paradigm is reportedly raising a $1.5 billion fund that would include investments in robotics and AI, according to earlier reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, Katie Haun announced a new $1 billion fund for her firm Haun Ventures, with plans to invest in crypto as well as AI agent technologies connected to fintech and blockchain.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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