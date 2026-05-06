Apple Reportedly Plans Third-Party AI Model Support Across IOS 27 And MacOS 27

Apple is reportedly preparing to let users choose from multiple third-party AI models directly within its operating systems when iOS 27 launches later this year.

New “Extensions” System Would Expand AI Choices

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is developing a feature internally known as Extensions that would allow generative AI models from installed apps to power system-level tools across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

The feature is expected to support Apple Intelligence functions including Siri, Writing Tools, and Image Playground.

A message reportedly shown in test versions of the software described the capability as allowing users to access generative AI features from installed applications on demand.

Google And Anthropic Models Reportedly In Testing

The report said Apple is currently testing AI models from Google and Anthropic for compatibility with the system.

The report did not clarify the future role of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is currently integrated into Apple Intelligence features, though its continued availability appears possible.

The capability is also expected to extend to iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

Leadership Transition Shapes AI Direction

The reported expansion of AI model support comes during a broader leadership transition at Apple. Longtime CEO Tim Cook is reportedly preparing to step down, with John Ternus expected to take a leading role in defining the company’s future AI strategy.

Apple Focuses On Device-Centered AI Approach

Apple has faced criticism that it trails competitors in launching AI products and services. However, the company’s strategy has focused more on integrating AI capabilities into existing hardware and operating systems rather than building large-scale standalone AI platforms.

The reported Extensions system reflects that approach by positioning Apple devices as flexible interfaces capable of working with multiple AI providers.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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