ReMarkable Launches $399 Paper Pure E Ink Tablet With Web App And Slack Integration

ReMarkable has introduced a new monochrome E Ink tablet called the Paper Pure, marking the company’s return to black-and-white productivity devices after expanding into color display products with the Paper Pro and the smaller Paper Pro Move.

The new tablet succeeds the reMarkable 2, which launched six years ago, and arrives with updated hardware, expanded software features, and broader productivity integrations aimed at competing more directly with current-generation digital note-taking tablets.

The Paper Pure starts at $399 and includes a stylus with the base model.

Display And Hardware Updates

The Paper Pure features a 10.3-inch display, matching the screen size of the reMarkable 2. However, the new device uses a wider design that the company said improves note-taking and reading comfort.

Display resolution remains unchanged at 1872 x 1404 pixels with a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch.

The tablet includes 32GB of storage, four times the capacity offered by the reMarkable 2. The new model is also lighter, weighing 360 grams, roughly 40 grams less than its predecessor.

ReMarkable said the Paper Pure delivers 50% faster responsiveness and 30% longer battery life compared with the reMarkable 2. The device uses a 3,820 mAh battery.

New Productivity Features Added

The company has added several software features intended to expand the tablet’s role as a productivity tool.

The Paper Pure now supports a web app that allows users to access notes and documents through a browser interface. Users can also sync calendars, create meeting-specific notes, and share those notes directly from the platform.

Documents imported from cloud storage services can automatically convert into notebook-style formats optimized for reading and annotation on the tablet itself.

ReMarkable also said it improved handwriting search functions, making handwritten notes easier to locate.

The device now integrates with Slack, allowing users to convert handwritten notes into typed text before sharing them through the messaging platform.

The Paper Pure also supports collaboration platform Miro, enabling users to share sketches and visual notes directly with teams.

ReMarkable 2 Production To End

The Norwegian company said it plans to discontinue production of the reMarkable 2, although existing customers will continue receiving software updates and support.

The higher-end $449 version of the Paper Pure includes the company’s Marker Plus stylus, which adds an eraser function, along with a sleeve folio available in several colors.

Orders for the tablet opened today, while shipments are scheduled to begin in early June.

ReMarkable said it has sold more than 3.5 million devices to date. The company also reported that its Connect subscription service has reached 1.2 million subscribers. The service includes unlimited cloud storage, exclusive templates, and tools for sharing notes and sketches through generated links.

Featured image credits: Branden Bodendorfer

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