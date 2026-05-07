Aura Maldives Unveiled by Pulse Hotels & Resorts at Exclusive Partner Event in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Pulse Hotels & Resorts formally unveils the resort Aura Maldives, a contemporary island retreat defined by design and holistic wellbeing, at an exclusive partner launch event. This is the first worldwide showcase of Aura to key industry stakeholders.

Hosted in association with Reollo Travel, the exclusive event drew a curated audience of Maldives-focused luxury travel agents, as well as chosen media, journalists, and travel bloggers. Developed as a next-generation resort concept, Aura Maldives reflects Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ vision for more intentional, experience-led hospitality, and this is where modern simplicity meets the living beauty of the Maldives.

Set to open its doors to welcome the first guests in Q4 2026, Aura Maldives brings together mindfulness, sustainability, and elevated island living in one of the most extraordinary natural settings. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Aura Maldives is conceived as a sanctuary in harmony with nature, offering guests a slower, more meaningful way to experience the Maldives.

From the architectural language to the guest journey, every element is thoughtfully curated to form an uplifted experience at Aura Maldives, and to foster connection—to self, to the environment, and to culture. With unrivalled standards, Aura Maldives is where the optimal experience is guaranteed for the modern luxury traveller.

The resort will feature 71 expansive private villas across beach and overwater settings, with one-to-five-bedroom layouts ranging from 246sqm to 1350sqm. Each villa is designed as a spacious, all-ensuite sanctuary with a private pool and separate living areas, complemented by generous indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for couples, families, and multi-generational stays. The resort also features a private island reserve with five villas ranging from one-to-five-bedroom layouts, as well as a gym, padel court, spa, café, and a BBQ grill catering to guests seeking enhanced privacy and exclusive-use experiences.

Wellness at Aura Maldives is designed as a core rhythm of island living. At the heart of the island, Solasta Spa will offer treatments inspired by Maldivian traditions and global wellness practices. Facilities will include hammam experiences, hot- and cold-plunge pools, a lagoon-facing sauna, and a hyperbaric chamber. A thoughtfully curated programme of yoga, mindfulness sessions and ocean-sound meditations invite guests to slow down and reconnect—naturally and intuitively.

Aura Maldives will introduce a diverse and thoughtfully curated dining portfolio, spanning a beachfront grill rooted in elemental cooking, an overwater Asian-fusion fine dining experience, and a refined teppanyaki concept, alongside a wood-fired pizzeria, a nomadic pop-up kitchen, a vibrant beach club and pool bar serving craft cocktails and premium zero-proof alternatives, and an all-day dining restaurant. Across each venue, the culinary approach is guided by a commitment to locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, brought to life through flavour-forward, wellness-conscious cuisine designed to nourish and inspire.

In his introductory remarks Mohamed Khaleel, Managing Director of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, mentioned “Aura Maldives is founded on a vision that goes beyond hospitality. We believe in caring for the environment, honouring our natural heritage, and showing that true luxury can coexist with sustainability, not replace it”.

“Aura Maldives has been thoughtfully positioned to meet the expectations of today’s luxury traveller. It offers a distinct balance between refined design and the natural rhythm of island life” said Nuaas Mohamed, Group Director of Sales.

As part of Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ expanding portfolio, Aura Maldives signals the group’s continued commitment to innovation within the upper-upscale and luxury segments, responding to the growing global demand for more sustainable, meaningful travel experiences.

About Pulse Hotels & Resorts

Pulse Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality development company with a difference. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that inspire, delight and are intelligent. Making a real connection with its people, guests and clients, Pulse Hotels & Resorts keeps its fingers on the very pulse of the industry to deliver world-class concepts and forward-thinking brands. Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels & Resorts is a subsidiary of Deep Blue Private Limited, an investment company specialising in tourist resorts and other tourism-related businesses in the Maldives. The company currently manages multiple luxury resorts in the Maldives, with additional properties set to open in the coming years.

For more details, please visit our website – https://pulseresorts.com/

About Aura Maldives

Located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Aura Maldives is set within one of Maldives’ most remarkable aquatic regions, known for its vibrant marine life, manta rays, whale sharks and exceptional diving. A collection of spacious, all-ensuite beach and overwater villas with private pools offers thoughtfully designed living, shaped by natural materials and organic textures, while experiences across the island are guided by intention, with a strong focus on holistic wellness, mindful dining and meaningful moments of connection, all rooted in a deep respect for nature, heritage and a genuine sense of belonging.

For more details, please visit aura-maldives.com