Guardian Angel Carers Founder Named Finalist at Central South Business Awards 2026

Christina Handasyde Dick, founder of Guardian Angel Carers , a well-established UK home care agency , has been named a finalist in the Businessperson of the Year category at the prestigious Central South Business Awards 2026, with the winners due to be named at an event celebration next month.

Hosted at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel in Southampton, the gala dinner will acknowledge businesses and owners who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in growth, innovation and customer service standards.

Celebrations of Finalist Nomination for Guardian Angel Carers’ Founder and CEO

This leading home care provider, a multi-award-winning and highly reputable organisation, was launched in 2012 by former Olympic sailor Christina Handasyde Dick, who began with a small, local company in Chichester which grew rapidly as more people turned to Christina to help care for their older relatives.

Inspired by her experiences, Christina developed a vision for a forward-thinking, but person-centred level of home-based care, initially serving communities in West Sussex and Hampshire. Today, that business concept has grown into a network of 17 franchises across the UK, supported by a National Office.

In the 14 years since Guardian Angel Carers was formed, the company has upheld high standards of quality in-home care support and been recognised at numerous awards ceremonies, alongside rewarding excellence within the organisation through its own annual celebrations.

This success has led to Christina being nominated and selected as a finalist for the Businessperson of the Year award, which recognises an individual who has stood out from the crowd, demonstrated outstanding achievements and inspired those around them.

The Central South Business Awards Hosted by the Platinum Media Group

The Central South Business Awards is one of several region-specific events that acknowledge organisations and their founders. Businesses within Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex, Dorset and the Isle of Wight are limited to three nominations, although finalists are selected by award judges, with categories such as:

Awards for business growth and inspiration

Categories for newly established companies

Future talent awards for young professionals

Awards for the best use of AI and tech

Reflecting on the news of her selection as a finalist for Businessperson of the Year, Christina said, ‘Being chosen as a finalist on behalf of Guardian Angel Carers is wonderful, and I’m incredibly proud of the passion and professionalism every colleague and franchisee brings to our home care teams on a daily basis.

It’s also incredibly special to be a finalist in this category, given that it seems only a short while ago I was working largely single-handedly running my first care business, Task Angels, from a houseboat! Over the years, it has been amazing to watch Guardian Angel Carers flourish, and to continue welcoming new franchisees who share our passion for respectful, personalised care at home.

Congratulations to all nominees, finalists and winners, we’ll look forward to sharing our achievements in Southampton at what promises to be a fun-filled evening.’

Read more about Guardian Angel Carers – Guardian Angel Carers Named Finalist in the 2026 Home Care Awards