Franchi Law Issues Public Safety Advisory Following New Data Ranking Tampa Among Nation’s Highest-Risk Cities for Intersection Fatalities

The advisory highlights growing concerns around roadway safety in the Tampa Bay region after a March 2026 NHTSA data analysis ranked Tampa 6th among the 50 largest U.S. cities for fatal intersection crash rates, reporting 6.72 deaths per 100,000 residents annually. The findings place Tampa significantly above major metropolitan areas such as New York City and Atlanta on a per-capita basis.

Franchi Law’s advisory also references Florida-specific safety trends, including a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) report noting that a crash occurs approximately every 44 seconds on Florida roadways, reflecting the frequency and scale of statewide traffic incidents.

Additionally, the Federal Highway Administration continues to emphasize intersection safety as a core priority area under its national safety programs, alongside roadway departure and pedestrian safety, which together account for the majority of serious traffic fatalities nationwide.

Key Findings Highlighted in the Advisory

The Franchi Law advisory summarizes several key publicly available data points:

Tampa ranks #6 among the 50 largest U.S. cities for fatal intersection crashes (6.72 per 100,000 residents)

One fatal intersection crash occurs approximately every 13 days in the city

The rate is approximately 4.6 times higher than New York City

Hillsborough County recorded 26,260 crashes and 181 fatalities in 2024

recorded 26,260 crashes and 181 fatalities in 2024 Approximately 30 percent of Florida traffic fatalities occur at intersections

Over 900 crashes were reported across three U.S. 301 intersections within a 16-month period

Red-light running was linked to more than 1,000 deaths nationwide in 2023

The firm notes that these figures reflect broader statewide and national traffic safety challenges, particularly in rapidly growing metropolitan areas where infrastructure has not always kept pace with population and traffic volume.

Intersection Safety Concerns in Hillsborough County

The advisory also highlights crash concentration zones identified in publicly available county and state transportation data, particularly along the U.S. Highway 301 corridor in Riverview and Gibsonton.

Reported crash activity at key intersections includes:

U.S. 301 at Gibsonton Drive — 367 crashes, 13 serious injuries or fatalities

U.S. 301 at Big Bend Road — 332 crashes, 14 serious injuries or fatalities

U.S. 301 at State Road 674 — 207 crashes, 17 serious injuries or fatalities

A five-year Florida Department of Transportation analysis (2018–2022) further identified U.S. 301 at State Road 674 as one of the highest-volume crash locations in the Tampa Bay region, with 437 total crashes and 123 injury crashes recorded during the study period.

The advisory also references the I-275 / I-4 interchange near downtown Tampa, which recorded 414 crashes and 120 injury crashes over the same five-year period, underscoring the complexity of high-speed merge zones and heavy commuter traffic.

Additional intersections noted in publicly available datasets include:

N. Florida Ave & E. Waters Ave — 176 crashes

Lakewood Dr & E. MLK Jr. Blvd — 113 crashes

Fishhawk Blvd & Boyette Rd — 104 crashes

Hillsborough Ave & Sheldon Rd — 96 crashes

Contributing Risk Factors Identified

The firm’s advisory references national and state transportation safety research identifying several recurring contributors to intersection crashes, including:

Red-light running, linked by IIHS to over 1,000 fatalities nationwide in 2023

to over 1,000 fatalities nationwide in 2023 Distracted driving, identified by Florida transportation authorities as a leading contributing factor in frequent crash events

Speed-related impacts, with speeding involved in nearly one-third of U.S. traffic fatalities

Low-light conditions, associated with a majority of fatal pedestrian crashes according to federal safety data

Franchi Law notes that these factors are particularly significant at high-traffic intersections and rapidly developing roadway corridors across Hillsborough County.

Florida and Federal Safety Initiatives

The advisory references ongoing safety efforts by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) , which has implemented structured intersection evaluation processes aimed at reducing conflict points and improving safety outcomes through design-based interventions. These initiatives are part of a broader statewide strategy to reduce fatalities and improve traffic operations at high-risk intersections.

At the federal level, the Federal Highway Administration continues to support intersection safety improvements as part of a national effort to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries through engineering, education, and enforcement strategies.

Driver Safety Recommendations

In response to the findings, Franchi Law encourages drivers in the Tampa Bay region to adopt enhanced caution at intersections and high-traffic corridors. Recommended practices include:

Pausing briefly after a traffic light turns green to confirm intersection clearance

Exercising extra caution during left turns and across multiple lanes of traffic

Reducing speed during rain or low-visibility conditions

Avoiding mobile device use while approaching or entering intersections

Remaining alert for pedestrians and cyclists in marked crossings

Anticipating potential red-light violations from cross traffic

The firm emphasizes that small changes in driving behavior can significantly reduce collision risk in high-volume urban environments.

Legal Rights After Intersection-Related Crashes

Franchi Law also reminds the public that intersection crashes may involve multiple contributing factors beyond driver error, including roadway design, signal timing, or visibility conditions.

Under Florida law:

Personal injury claims are generally subject to a two-year statute of limitations

Critical evidence such as surveillance footage, witness statements, and roadway markings may be time-sensitive

Florida’s comparative negligence system allows recovery if a party is found less than 50 percent at fault

Certain injuries may not be immediately apparent following a collision

About Franchi Law

Franchi Law is a Tampa-based personal injury firm representing individuals in car accident and injury cases across the Tampa Bay area. The firm is led by attorney William Franchi, a former Hillsborough County deputy sheriff with over a decade of legal experience.

For more information, visit franchilaw.com/tampa-car-accident-lawyer or call (813) 800-4529 or by contacting william@franchilaw.com .