U.S. AI Patent Holder Introduces New Practice to Help HR Teams Reduce Legal and Talent Risk Amid Surge in AI Hiring Lawsuits

Tatiana Teppoeva, PhD, a U.S. AI patent holder with 17 years at Microsoft and Boeing, introduces a consulting practice helping HR leaders and talent acquisition teams understand what their AI video screening tools actually measure and what they may disproportionately miss about candidates.

Through One Nonverbal Ecosystem, Teppoeva helps HR teams identify the specific signal gaps in their current screening process, build the human judgment layer that compensates for algorithmic blind spots, and document their oversight protocols before regulations in their jurisdiction require it.

“The more I studied how these systems are built – through my work at Microsoft, my research at Harvard, the academic literature on AI evaluation, and building and testing these models myself – the clearer it became that what they measure and what actually predicts job performance are two different things. That gap is what I now help HR teams close,” said Teppoeva.

The Signal Gap Problem

AI video screening tools score specific behavioral signals – vocal pace, eye contact patterns, speech fluency, and in some cases emotional expression and facial analysis against training baselines built predominantly on neurotypical, native English-speaking candidates in North American professional contexts.

The result is a signal gap: what the algorithm scores and what a trained human observer would actually see about a candidate’s genuine capability are often two different things.

Neurodivergent professionals, non-native speakers, and experienced internal performers may be disproportionately filtered out. Meanwhile, high-scoring candidates who learned to perform for the algorithm move forward and can create false confidence in hiring decisions.

The problem is compounded by a growing market of AI interview coaching tools that openly advertise running invisibly during interviews and feeding candidates scripted, optimized answers and real-time recommendations. As a result, AI screening tools are increasingly selecting for AI-optimized performances rather than the most competent candidates.

For example, a candidate with deep technical expertise but atypical speech pacing or communication style may score poorly on engagement metrics despite strong job competence – and never reach a human reviewer.

Growing Legal and Regulatory Pressure Around AI Hiring

Three major legal developments are reshaping employer liability in AI hiring:

Mobley v. Workday received preliminary class certification in May 2025 for age and race discrimination claims, potentially affecting thousands of job applicants. Kistler v. Eightfold, filed in January 2026, challenges whether AI platforms must disclose what candidate data they collect and how they use it. In March 2025, the ACLU filed federal EEOC charges after an AI video screening system flagged a deaf Indigenous candidate for poor active listening skills.

Courts are beginning to examine whether AI vendors can be held liable as agents of employers – a legal theory that, if established, would extend exposure beyond the vendor to the employers deploying these tools. Some vendors have already withdrawn or modified features after criticism and regulatory scrutiny over how their systems evaluated candidates. Historically, accountability discussions focused primarily on vendors. But recent litigation and regulatory developments increasingly suggest that employers deploying these tools may also face scrutiny and liability exposure. Regulatory scrutiny is also increasing: NYC Local Law 144, Colorado’s AI Act, and Illinois law now impose specific requirements around AI hiring transparency, bias audits, and candidate notification. The EU AI Act classifies hiring AI as high-risk and requires documented human oversight.

“’The algorithm scored this candidate below our threshold’ is not a defensible explanation,” said Teppoeva. “If you cannot explain which specific behaviors drove a rejection in job-relevant terms, your documentation process has a gap that is growing more legally significant every month.”

How One Nonverbal Ecosystem Helps HR Teams

One Nonverbal Ecosystem offers HR leaders five specific services:

AI Tool Audit – identify where their screening tool filters out their best candidates and creates legal exposure

– identify where their screening tool filters out their best candidates and creates legal exposure Human Judgment Layer Training – build their team’s ability to catch what the algorithm missed

– build their team’s ability to catch what the algorithm missed Failed Hire Forensics and High-Stakes Decision Support – review past decisions or advise on difficult current cases using nonverbal and behavioral signal analysis

– review past decisions or advise on difficult current cases using nonverbal and behavioral signal analysis Explainability and Legal Risk Navigation – develop defensible documentation and understand exposure under NYC, Colorado, Illinois, and EU transparency laws

– develop defensible documentation and understand exposure under NYC, Colorado, Illinois, and EU transparency laws Authenticity Verification – detect AI-coached candidates through nonverbal signal analysis

The outcome: HR teams evaluate candidates more objectively, navigate regulatory requirements proactively, and protect their organization from wrong hires and legal exposure without replacing existing tools.

A Unique Combination of Expertise

Teppoeva’s work draws on a unique combination of knowledge and credentials. She built AI-driven systems at Microsoft, holds a U.S. patent in predictive AI, conducted over 100 interviews across technical and leadership roles, and brings expert-level competency in nonverbal signal analysis. She holds a Master’s in Data Science from Harvard University and a PhD in Economics, and is a certified nonverbal intelligence expert.

“My work sits at the intersection of AI systems design, nonverbal intelligence, and hiring risk analysis – informed by over 100 interviews conducted on both sides of the table,” said Teppoeva. “That combination matters because the problem is not just technical and it is not just human – it is both at once.”

Her work has been featured in TIME, Business Insider, The AI Journal, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Free Diagnostic Resource for HR Leaders

To support HR teams navigating this landscape, Teppoeva offers a free AI Screening Signal Gap Assessment designed to identify potential blind spots in AI-assisted hiring workflows. The assessment includes a diagnostic guide titled 12 Red Flags Your AI Video Screening Is Filtering Out Your Best Candidates and a Screening Risk Assessment Scorecard.

Beyond the self-assessment, HR leaders can schedule an introductory consultation to discuss their organization’s hiring process, oversight practices, and potential screening vulnerabilities. They can also subscribe to The Signal Gap, a weekly newsletter covering AI hiring tools, signal gaps, and emerging legal developments.

About One Nonverbal Ecosystem



One Nonverbal Ecosystem is a consulting practice helping HR leaders and talent acquisition teams understand what their AI video screening tools miss about candidates and build the human judgment layer that catches hiring risks before they become costly mistakes or legal exposure. Founded by Tatiana Teppoeva, PhD, the practice sits at the intersection of AI systems expertise, nonverbal intelligence, and HR risk management. Organizations and professionals can learn more through her insights and resources, including her LinkedIn profile Tatiana Teppoeva LinkedIn , explore the AI Hiring Guide , review Media Features , or schedule a direct strategy consultation . For inquiries, she can be reached at tatiana@tatianateppoeva.com .