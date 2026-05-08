OMODA Global Music Festival and Eco-Pavilion Join Forces to Unlock a Trendy Lifestyle for Gen Z Through Music and Technology

In April 2026, the OMODA Global Music Festival and the OMODA & JAECOO Eco-Pavilion will join forces to present an all-encompassing celebration spanning music, technology, ecosystem, and trends, fully unleashing the brand’s youthful, personalized, and global DNA. OMODA & JAECOO is committed to becoming the NO.1 Choice for Global Youth, forging deep connections with the global youth generation. Through trends and vitality, it embodies its founding mission of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People”, building a borderless, symbiotic ecosystem for young users across the globe.

Global Trends Resonate: Youth Power Celebrates One Million Glories

Hailed as the “Auto Grommy” the OMODA International Music Festival concluded successfully on April 28 at the OMODA & JAECOO International Park. As the world’s first large-scale, multinational music festival hosted by an automotive brand, the event brought together 18 international artists from 18 countries, delivering 26 diverse performances. Malaysian national treasure Shila Amzah, French classic singer Hélène Rollès, and Australian Opera Company principal singer Natalie Aroyan took the stage one after another, delivering a cross-border audiovisual feast with trendy genres such as pop, electronic, and R&B.

The event featured not only electrifying music but also interactive tech experiences with AiMOGA Robotics and smart quadruped robotic. Paired with a bus market, global cuisine, and youth-oriented creative products, the festival maximized the atmosphere of trends, technology, and international flair. OMODA breaks down cultural barriers through music, allowing young people worldwide to resonate in unison. This highlights the vitality of the brand’s “O”and the fashion-forward attitude of“MODA,” continuously reinforcing its distinct identity as the world’s Leading Crossover Brand and solidifying its position as the NO.1 Choice for Global Youth through its diverse cross-industry capabilities.

The Ecosystem Pavilion Pioneers the Future, Unlocking a Diverse Lifestyle Across All Scenarios

The OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion, debuting concurrently, brought the “Ecosystem Tree” design concept to life in an immersive space spanning over 2,000 square meters. Through a structure of “core exhibits + multi-scenario extensions,” it created diverse experience zones, including outdoor living, pet travel, retro customization, and premium off-road adventures, allowing users to intuitively experience a mobility ecosystem covering all aspects of daily life.

The pavilion’s four themed zones each had their own distinct character. The OMODA 7 showcased avant-garde design through a fashion runway, the OMODA 4 created a retro cyber-themed interactive space, the JAECOO 8 focused on extreme off-road scenarios, and the JAECOO 5 expanded mobility boundaries with pet-friendly features. Multiple flagship models, including the OMODA 4, OMODA 5 EV, and OMODA 7 SHS-P, were showcased togather, equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and the AI Cabin. These features perfectly align with Gen Z’s demand for smart, personalized, and fashionable mobility.

An e-sports interactive zone, trendy electronic music, a smart-tech robot show, a Death Stranding themed experience, and “Star Blue” themed cocktails collectively created a futuristic cyber-urban atmosphere, allowing young users to deeply immerse themselves in the brand’s ecosystem through engaging interactions. Breaking away from the static display format of traditional auto shows, the Ecosystem Pavilion transformed “future mobility” into tangible, interactive, and relatable lifestyle scenarios. It served as a concrete manifestation of the OMODA & JAECOO ecosystem, using immersive, all-scenario experiences to connect with the needs of young people – continuing to solidify the brand’s youthful positioning and deepening its presence in the global youth mobility market.

Breaking Boundaries Through Cross-Industry Collaboration to Convey a Cool, Trendy Lifestyle to Global Youth

From its crossover appearance at London Fashion Week as a Principal Partner, to becoming Official Automobile Partner of VALORANT Game Changers EMEA, and now the dual collaboration of the music festival and the Ecosystem Pavilion, OMODA & JAECOO has consistently focused on The World’s Leading Crossover Brand to engage in deep dialogue with the new generation worldwide.

This all-encompassing celebration serves not only as a showcase of OMODA & JAECOO’s achievements over its three-year global journey but also as a declaration of the brand’s commitment to advancing “From Million To Annual Million”. Moving forward, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen the ecosystem, using music, technology, and cultural connections as bridges to connect with global youth communities, and strive to become the preferred trendy mobility brand for global youth.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.