LUXEED Accelerates Global Strategic Layout as Auto China 2026 Concludes

Auto China 2026 has come to a successful conclusion. Serving as a premier global exhibition platform for the automotive industry, the event has gathered high-quality resources from across the globe. Leveraging this international stage, LUXEED launched global cooperation negotiations, drawing extensive attention from industry partners worldwide with its stellar product lineup and clear international layout, further advancing its global development momentum.

During the auto show, the LUXEED booth maintained strong popularity with intensive global business engagement and brand promotion activities. It received over 50 overseas investors and more than 100 international authoritative media outlets from Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Norway, Australia and other countries and regions. LUXEED international held in-depth discussions with more than 30 global dealers on overseas market expansion, global market models and brand operation, jointly mapping out global development blueprints and laying a solid foundation for the accelerated implementation of the brand’s international strategy.

As the highlight of the event, LUXEED’s strategic flagship MPV, the LUXEED V9, made its official public debut. It captured widespread attention and high recognition from global investors and media, who expressed strong interest and full confidence in the model’s market prospects. The LUXEED V9, a strategic flagship MPV, made its premiere and emerged as a highlight of the auto show. Featuring a versatile layout embodying “Boundless Space and Grandeur”, it redefines the premium mobile space. The second-row seats support multi-mode adjustments, including 45-degree welcome mode, 90-degree viewing mode, and 180-degree rotation, enabling a face-to-face configuration with the third-row seats. The interior layout delivers exceptional flexibility with freely adaptable configurations. Crafted with premium Nappa leather equivalent to that used in million-level premium vehicles, the second-row zero-gravity seats come with a Space-Inspired Reclining mode. Paired with a MOFs (metal-organic frameworks) material-equipped healthy cabin, it resets the standard for intelligent premium in the MPV segment.

The refreshed LUXEED R7 also made a stunning appearance, delivering an all-new visual experience. Its new exterior color, “Dark Night Purple,” draws inspiration from stellar auroras, offering a deep, lustrous finish that elevates color aesthetics and provides a distinctive choice for users with discerning tastes. The interior introduces a new Orange accent, breaking away from conventional warm palettes to create a warm, comfortable, and vibrant in-car atmosphere.

In addition, two customized LUXEED models made a striking appearance, setting a benchmark for personalized expression. The LUXEED R7 edition “Pangu” draws on the majestic spirit of creation and inclusiveness, harmonizing intelligent premium with dynamic driving performance. The new LUXEED S7 “Xuanyuan” edition embodies the pioneering spirit of ancient Chinese civilization, integrating the freehand, minimalist aesthetics of traditional Chinese ink wash painting.

LUXEED’s participation in the Auto China 2026 marks a key milestone in the advancement of its global strategy. Through in-depth exchanges with global dealers and media, LUXEED has built consensus on global development and further consolidated the foundation for overseas market expansion. Moving forward, LUXEED will continue to take top-tier product competitiveness as its core strength, build a comprehensive global service system, and steadily advance its market layout across the world. Committed to delivering new value of premium intelligent mobility to global users, LUXEED strives to evolve into a world-leading premium intelligent automotive brand.