9 Countries, One Verdict: OMODA & JAECOO Hybrids Hit 3.4L/100km in Real-World Tests

On April 25–26, 2026, during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), the OMODA & JAECOO HEV“9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon”real-world testing event concluded successfully. Mainstream media and KOLs from nine countries—including France, Spain, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Vietnam, Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan drove the OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H across real-world conditions—including city streets, highway cruising, winding lakeside roads, and continuous inclines—achieving a measured fuel consumption as low as 3.4 L/100 km.

The tests were not conducted with extreme fuel-saving measures to artificially inflate results; instead, teams from all nine countries followed their own daily driving habits: air conditioning on, in-car entertainment and charging devices in use, and typical driving speeds maintained—fully replicating real-world user scenarios.

Based on the combined feedback from media across nine countries, the Super Hybrid System received widespread recognition in three areas: First, its real-world energy efficiency is robust—low fuel consumption is not just a “lab result” but a reproducible daily performance. Second, the hybrid system operates smoothly with seamless transitions between gasoline and electric power; chassis and steering tuning received professional acclaim. Third, the product is globally adaptable, accommodating diverse climates, road conditions, and driving.

Vietnam’s leading automotive media outlet, Tinxe.vn, drove the OMODA 5 SHS-H according to local daily driving habits, keeping the air conditioning on and using in-car entertainment and charging systems throughout. Tinxe.vn noted that the vehicle maintained stable performance across various road conditions, with the hybrid system responding smoothly. Overall performance exceeded expectations, fully meeting local users’ core demands for fuel efficiency, comfort, and reliability.

AutoTrader South Africa tested the JAECOO 5 SHS-H under local high-temperature driving conditions. Air conditioning and in-car features were used normally, adhering strictly to everyday driving patterns without extreme fuel-saving maneuvers. AutoTrader South Africa noted that while offering uncompromising comfort, the vehicle delivers excellent hybrid efficiency and range, closely aligning with the real-world driving needs of long-distance road trips and daily commuting in South Africa, making it a highly practical benchmark.

Carros.iG, the automotive channel of Brazil’s leading portal iG, gave the JAECOO 5 SHS-H high praise following a test drive across various road conditions. They noted that the chassis and steering tuning are solid and stable, with linear and smooth power delivery, and that the overall driving experience aligns well with local users’ preferences. Carros.iG noted that hybrid system transitions naturally and offers significant cost advantages, performing effortlessly in both urban and off-road settings—a mature hybrid product well-suited for the Brazilian market.

Polish independent automotive media autoGALERIA.pl completed a test drive of the JAECOO 5 SHS-H across diverse road conditions including mountainous terrain, highways, rural roads, and continuous uphill curves, adhering to local daily driving habits throughout, and autoGALERIA.pl noted that the vehicle’s hybrid system delivers a smooth ride, with seamless power transitions free of noise or jerking. It offers ample torque for hill climbs, ensuring a comfortable and worry-free daily driving experience with stable and outstanding fuel efficiency—fully suited for Poland’s diverse road conditions.

This comprehensive real-world testing, evaluating the system against actual driving habits across multiple countries and complex road conditions, successfully validated the Super Hybrid System’s transition from“technical specifications” to “global reliability in real-world applications.” The lowest fuel consumption of 3.4 L/100 km achieved in the tests, combined with unanimous recognition from media in nine countries, fully demonstrates that the Super Hybrid System possesses stable adaptability across regions and scenarios – providing intuitive and authoritative proof for OMODA & JAECOO’s future overseas product rollouts, user engagement, and market promotion.

With a market presence spanning 69 countries worldwide, OMODA & JAECOO hybrid models are experiencing rapid growth in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Moving forward, HEV models including the OMODA 5 SHS-H, OMODA 7 SHS-H, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H will successively launch in key markets such as Vietnam, South Africa, and Brazil—offering global users a more economical, hassle-free hybrid mobility option better suited to their daily driving habits.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.