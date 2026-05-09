The Carpet Store Announces Continued Expansion of Custom Flooring Services and Advanced Certification Milestones in Iowa

A Local Flooring Company Announces Continued Growth Through Craftsmanship and Certification

The Carpet Store, a family-owned flooring and home remodeling business based in Red Oak, Iowa, announces the continued expansion of its custom flooring services alongside significant professional certification milestones achieved by owner Matt Riley. Founded in 2007 by Matt and Denise Riley, the company has built its reputation across southwest Iowa through a hands-on approach to design, measurement, and installation.

Operating from its showroom at 305 East Reed Street, The Carpet Store serves residential and commercial clients across Red Oak, Clarinda, Atlantic, Shenandoah, Glenwood, and surrounding communities. The announcement reflects the company’s sustained focus on delivering tailored flooring solutions while investing in advanced technical expertise.

Expanded Custom Flooring Services Designed for Individual Spaces

The Carpet Store confirms the expansion of its service offerings, which include carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate and tile installations. The company also provides subfloor repair, carpet re stretching, and shop at home consultations that allow customers to review materials within their own living spaces.

Each project is designed around the specifications of the property and client preferences. Denise Riley leads the design consultation process, including in home measurements and product selection guidance. This approach ensures that material choices align with layout, lighting, and usage requirements before installation begins.

“No two floors are the same. Every home is different, every client is different, and every installation we do reflects that. We don’t do cookie cutter,” said Matt Riley, entrepreneur and owner of The Carpet Store.

Certification Milestones Highlight Technical Expertise in Flooring Installation

As part of this announcement, The Carpet Store highlights a series of professional milestones related to industry certification. Matt Riley currently holds ten certifications from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, commonly known as IICRC, a globally recognized organization that sets standards for cleaning and restoration industries.

These certifications include Carpet Cleaning Technician, Carpet Repair and Reinstallation Technician, Water Restoration Technician, Odor Control Technician, Upholstery and Fabric Cleaning Technician, Color Repair Technician, Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician, Health and Safety Technician, Trauma and Crime Scene Technician, and Color Repair Specialist.

In addition, Riley holds three IICRC Journeyman designations in Fire and Smoke Restoration, Textile Cleaning, and Water Restoration. He is currently completing the experience requirement for IICRC Master status, with expected completion in December 2026.

“I got certified not because I had to, but because I wanted to truly understand what I was doing. When you know how a floor is supposed to perform, you install it completely differently,” Riley said.

Integrated Design and Installation Model Without Subcontracting

The Carpet Store operates by maintaining a direct connection between consultation, measurement, and installation. This model allows for consistency in execution and accountability throughout the lifecycle of each project.

Denise Riley manages product selection and spatial planning, while Matt Riley oversees installation. This structure differs from industry practices where sales, measurement, and installation are often handled by separate parties.

“Most people don’t realize how much goes into a great installation. The floor you see is only part of it. What’s underneath, how the subfloor is prepared, and how the material is acclimated all affect performance. We don’t skip steps,” Riley added.

Longstanding Presence in Southwest Iowa Communities

Since its founding in 2007, The Carpet Store has maintained a consistent presence in southwest Iowa, serving both homeowners and commercial property managers. The company’s portfolio includes whole home installations, commercial flooring projects, and custom upgrades tailored to long term use.

Customer feedback highlights reliability, technical knowledge, and project consistency. Clients across the region have cited the company’s ability to deliver durable results aligned with both functional and aesthetic goals.

“Our clients trust us with their most personal spaces. That’s not something we take lightly,” Riley said.

Award Recognition Highlights Industry Leadership

The Carpet Store has been recognized as the “Best Flooring Store in Southwest Iowa of 2026” by Best of Best Review, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to craftsmanship, personalized flooring solutions, and industry certified expertise.

Additional Retail Offering Reflects Broader Design Focus

In addition to flooring services, The Carpet Store operates Designs by Denise, a women’s clothing boutique housed within the same showroom. The addition reflects the broader design perspective that informs the company’s approach to interior spaces.

The business is also a State of Iowa Licensed Contractor and an IICRC Certified Firm, meeting both state regulatory requirements and industry certification standards.

“Southwest Iowa deserves the same quality of work that you’d find in any major city. That’s what we set out to prove in 2007 and that’s what we’re still proving every day,” Riley said.

About The Carpet Store

The Carpet Store is a family owned flooring and home remodeling business founded in 2007 and based in Red Oak, Iowa. The company specializes in custom flooring solutions, including carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate, and tile installations. Services also include subfloor repair, and shop at home consultations. Learn more at https://www.carpetstoreiowa.com or connect via Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Yelp and Google . For inquiries, email info@carpetstoreiowa.com .