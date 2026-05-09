Built for Safety, Proven by Trust: TIGGO9 Demonstrates World-Class Safety

During the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY conducted a public three-vehicle composite crash test of the TIGGO 9 at its specialized Crash Safety Laboratory. Witnessed by international dealers, media, and user representatives, the test utilized a high-risk, real-world scenario to validate the flagship SUV’s safety performance, reinforcing the brand’s core philosophy — “Safety. For Family”.

A Long-Term Commitment to Global Safety Standards

For CHERY, automotive safety is the “universal language” of globalization. Over 28 years, the company has developed a comprehensive protection system covering seven dimensions: active safety, battery safety, rescue safety, crash safety, health safety, information security, and functional safety.

This commitment is reflected in CHERY’s industry accolades. Beyond receiving a nomination for the China Quality Award, CHERY secured five No. 1 rankings among domestic brands in J.D. Power’s annual studies—covering Initial Quality (IQS), Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI), Customer Service Index (CSI), Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL), and Vehicle Dependability (VDS). By the end of 2025, a total of 60 CHERY models had earned 5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP, ANCAP, and ASEAN NCAP.

These achievements are anchored in CHERY’s Crash Safety Laboratory, in operation since 2010. Utilizing eight professional tracks and multi-directional testing capabilities, the facility replicates complex accident scenarios and holds over 200 professional certifications from international bodies such as CNAS, VCA, and TÜV.

Real-World Validation: The Three-Vehicle Composite Crash

CHERY’s public validation focused on a high-risk “sandwich” collision—common in highway accidents—where a vehicle is simultaneously struck from the front and rear. In the test, the TIGGO 9 sustained a 50 km/h frontal offset impact from a TIGGO 7 while being simultaneously rear-ended at 40 km/h by a third vehicle. This superimposed bidirectional loading placed extreme demands on the vehicle’s structural integrity and restraint systems.

Publicly released results show: The passenger compartment remained intact, with no obvious deformation of the A, B, C, or D pillars, preserving ample survival space. Front airbags, side airbags, and side curtain airbags were deployed properly; pretensioner seat belts functioned effectively. All four doors automatically unlocked and opened normally for post-collision rescue. There was no fuel leakage, and the hazard warning lights functioned as intended.

The successful validation of the TIGGO 9 is a transparent demonstration of CHERY’s engineering maturity. For CHERY, safety is not merely a technical parameter but a “conscience-driven” commitment. Moving forward, the company will continue to advance its safety technologies and validation systems to higher global standards, ensuring reliable protection for families in every market worldwide.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.