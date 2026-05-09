CHERY Unveils AI 2.0 Strategy, Redefining Global Mobility with Full-Domain Intelligence

During the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY provided a comprehensive briefing to its global partners, dealers, and media on its AI 2.0 Strategy. The strategy is built upon four core pillars: using AI technologies, building AI tools, developing AI products, and growing an AI ecosystem.

By embedding AI throughout the vehicle’s entire lifecycle and utilizing a self-developed, unified computing platform, CHERY is transforming the automobile from a collection of mechanical functions into a perceptive, thinking, and evolving intelligent entity. This strategic evolution from vehicle technology to a multi-dimensional, three-dimensional mobility layout underscores CHERY’s long-term commitment to becoming a high-tech ecosystem enterprise.

Ending “Data Islands”: Building a Central Intelligence Commander

In traditional automotive systems, the chassis, powertrain, and cockpit often operate as isolated “islands”, leading to fragmented user experiences. CHERY’s AI 2.0 Strategy breaks this deadlock by establishing a unified “central brain” through an autonomous computing platform and data layer. This architecture enables global coordination across perception, decision-making, and execution.

Whether for AI cars, AI robots, or intelligent manufacturing, all operations are now coordinated by this “central commander”. Through the CHERY AIOS intelligent hub, the deep integration of hardware and software allows the vehicle to truly become a self-evolving “living organism”.

AI-Driven Efficiency and Safety: Strengthening the Foundation of Mobility

CHERY is leveraging AI to spark an efficiency revolution in energy and R&D. The brand’s energy technical moat includes HEV solutions with a 5kWh battery, PHEV systems exceeding 930 kW, and REEV platforms with a 1,500 km range. Furthermore, the KunPeng Power engine has achieved a world-leading 48.57% thermal efficiency, ensuring robust performance amidst global energy fluctuations.

AI has also revolutionized the development of solid-state batteries. By building micrometer-scale digital models combined with AI multi-physics simulation, CHERY has compressed the traditional 10-year R&D cycle into just 1 to 2 years. This data-driven approach marks a paradigm shift from “experience-driven” to “model-driven” innovation.

In terms of safety, AI now powers millisecond-level controls. Debuting on the EXEED EX7, the EMB Brake-by-Wire features aerospace-grade technology that improves response speed by 43% and achieves a class-leading braking distance of 32.41 meters. Additionally, the C-iVC AI-powered vehicle control platform integrates intelligent driving, power, chassis, and thermal management. It enables zero-deviation stability during a tire blowout at 180 km/h and a controlled stop even after a dual-tire blowout at 120 km/h. AI has transformed safety from passive protection into an instinctive, proactive shield.

Redefining Interaction with Full-Stack AI

CHERY is redefining the cabin experience with its Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit, which integrates emotional memory with health management features, such as stress relief and skin care systems. Simultaneously, the Falcon Pilot system—built on a world model, reinforcement learning, and a closed-loop data system—has prevented over 5.5 million accidents across 15 billion kilometers of driving in 30 countries. Mobility has evolved from simple displacement to intelligent, multi-sensory companionship.

Beyond the road, CHERY is advancing toward three-dimensional transportation. The successful development of the eVTOL Q212 signals CHERY’s entry into the low-altitude travel market. Driven by the AI 2.0 engine, CHERY is evolving into a “creator of future mobility ecosystems”, redefining how humanity connects with the world through intelligent technology.

The summit made one thing clear: CHERY is moving beyond traditional automotive boundaries. From unified vehicle architecture to breakthroughs in energy and safety, AI 2.0 Strategy is at the center of a new, full-scenario intelligent ecosystem—on the ground and in the air. With continuous innovation and strong global partnerships, CHERY is accelerating toward a smarter, more connected future of mobility.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.