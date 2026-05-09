CHERY Brand Demonstrates Safety Leadership at 2026 Beijing Auto Show, Earning Stronger Global Recognition

The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition has officially concluded. As one of the world’s most influential automotive events, this year’s show brought together the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies from across the global auto industry. During the exhibition, CHERY officially unveiled its new “For Family” brand proposition, introduced the all-new TIGGO V to the world, and showcased its AiMOGA Robotics lineup powered by advanced vehicle-robot collaboration technologies. Built around a comprehensive safety philosophy, CHERY demonstrated the technological capabilities, global vision, and family-centered values of Chinese automotive brands to a worldwide audience. The booth attracted more than 4,000 international business visitors for immersive experiences and in-depth discussions, further boosting CHERY’s global visibility and brand influence, and making it one of the standout brands of the exhibition.

Introducing the “For Family” Philosophy: A Commitment to Families Worldwide

At this year’s exhibition, CHERY officially launched its new global brand proposition — “For Family” — marking a strategic evolution from a global automotive brand to a global citizen brand. Centered on the principles of uncompromising safety, universal space, and inclusive technology, CHERY is committed to making reliable quality and intelligent technology accessible to families around the world. The brand also announced its vision of serving 10 million family users globally by 2030. Rooted in the mission of protecting family mobility, the “For Family” philosophy integrates safety, comfort, and practicality into every stage of product development and customer experience. It now serves as the core direction behind CHERY’s safety-focused branding and global expansion strategy, while also shaping the overall theme of its 2026 Beijing Auto Show showcase.

CHERY Brand Booth at Auto China 2026

A Showcase Driven by Safety and Technology

Guided by the “For Family” philosophy, CHERY placed uncompromising safety at the center of its presentation, highlighting its commitment to protecting families through both products and technology. Making its global debut at the show, the TIGGO V features a body structure composed of 76% high-strength steel and aluminum, alongside an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multiple battery protection technologies, and intelligent emergency stopping functions. Together, these innovations create an all-domain safety system that integrates active safety, passive safety, battery safety, and full-scenario protection — delivering on CHERY’s promise of family safety through real engineering strength.

The AiMOGA Robotics lineup also became a major highlight of the exhibition. The showcase featured intelligent patrol robots, the humanoid robot “Mornine,” and the quadruped robotic dog “Argos.” Supported by CHERY’s autonomous driving perception technologies, core NEV systems, and solid-state battery technologies, these robots demonstrated precise operation and long-duration stability in complex environments. By extending automotive safety technologies into the robotics sector, CHERY is building an integrated “Vehicle + Robotics” intelligent safety ecosystem, further reinforcing its leadership in safety innovation and expanding the concept of safety beyond vehicles into broader intelligent living scenarios.

International Visitors Interacting with Argos, the Quadruped Robotic Dog

Strong International Interest and Recognition

Thanks to its cutting-edge products and forward-looking technologies, the CHERY booth became one of the most visited and internationally recognized attractions at 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Powered by its three key strengths — comprehensive safety capabilities, a versatile vehicle lineup, and an integrated vehicle-robot ecosystem — CHERY attracted continuous interest from global visitors throughout the exhibition. Over the course of the event, the brand welcomed more than 4,000 international business visitors for in-depth tours and commercial discussions. Among them, over 2,500 guests expressed clear intentions to visit Wuhu for further exploration of supply chain partnerships, technology collaboration, and market expansion opportunities, reflecting strong global confidence in CHERY’s brand and technological future.

During discussions at the booth, Chinese and international visitors exchanged views on topics including vehicle safety performance, AiMOGA vehicle-robot collaboration technologies, global supply chain systems, and localized operational strategies. Visitors widely recognized CHERY’s commitment to globally unified safety standards, practical technologies designed around family needs, and efficient, reliable global manufacturing and service systems. CHERY’s ongoing efforts in advancing uncompromising safety, inclusive technology, and universal space further strengthened its global appeal, industry influence, and market recognition.

Global Media Spotlight Reinforces CHERY’s Growing Influence

The strong brand presence and safety-focused innovations unveiled at the exhibition quickly gained attention far beyond the show floor, drawing extensive coverage from leading international media outlets across major global markets. Authoritative automotive media across key overseas markets closely followed the event, offering strong professional recognition of CHERY’s brand strength and safety reputation.

Mainstream international automotive media largely focused on CHERY’s family-oriented safety philosophy and the all-around capabilities of the TIGGO V, recognizing the brand’s safety-focused product strategy tailored to local consumer needs. European automotive media praised CHERY for meeting strict regional safety standards, particularly highlighting its advancements in solid-state battery safety technologies and embodied intelligence. Meanwhile, media outlets in Latin America recognized CHERY’s expanding global footprint and dependable safety reputation, further strengthening the brand’s credibility and growth momentum in local markets.

From the global spotlight at 2026 Beijing Auto Show to growing recognition across international markets, CHERY continues to place safety at the heart of its brand while staying true to its “For Family” philosophy. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue reinforcing its safety leadership through globally unified high standards, accelerating the deployment of its technology ecosystem, and deepening its presence in overseas markets. Moving steadily toward its goal of serving 10 million family users worldwide by 2030, CHERY aims to deliver safer, smarter, and more caring mobility experiences for families around the globe.