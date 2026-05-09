iCAUR Global Vision: From Beijing Auto Show to Malaysia’s Northern Hub

May 2026 —— Following a powerful demonstration of global expansion at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, the rising new-energy vehicle brand iCAUR is bringing its “Born to Play” philosophy to the Malaysian market at the Penang Autoshow 2026. This strategic progression highlights iCAUR’s commitment to delivering world-class technology and localized innovation to Malaysian drivers.

Beijing Auto Show: A Vision of Next-Generation Mobility

At the Beijing Auto Show, iCAUR CEO Dr. Su Jun presented two major highlights that define the brand’s future direction:

ROBOX Concept Car: A combination of “ROBOT” and “BOX,” this vehicle adopts a future-classic design language that balances aerodynamic efficiency with rugged off-road capability.

Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) V27 Debut: Developed as a global model, the RHD V27 meets five-star safety standards in both China and Europe. Its introduction is a key step in iCAUR’s expansion into Southeast Asia, offering a localized solution for diverse driving environments.

Penang Autoshow: Redefining Individuality in Malaysia

Bringing the excitement from Beijing to the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC), iCAUR is showcasing how EVs serve as a canvas for self-expression:

Exclusive V23 Bodykit: The show hosts the debut of a bodykit designed specifically for the V23, highlighting its tough, adventure-ready aesthetic for the Malaysian market.

03 Art Car: In collaboration with Zameer Pentbrush, the 03 Art Car demonstrates that high-tech mobility can also be a unique artistic statement.

The AIMOGA Robot: Following its appearance in Beijing, the AIMOGA robot is featured at the Penang booth, demonstrating iCAUR’s exploration of intelligent AI technologies beyond the vehicle.

Global Standards, Local Benefits

With a presence in over 40 countries, iCAUR integrates timeless design with advanced technology to become the first choice for SUV enthusiasts. To celebrate the Penang Autoshow, iCAUR is offering exclusive ownership packages:

Test Drives: Both the V23 and the lifestyle-centric 03 are available for test drives, allowing users to experience iCAUR’s advanced tech firsthand.

Special Promotions: Visitors can enjoy ease-of-ownership packages worth up to RM14,000 for the V23 and RM9,800 for the 03.

Global Co-Creation: Reflecting the brand’s focus on personalization, the iCAUR Player Carnival invites users worldwide to participate in customization projects, with selected works potentially being showcased at the prestigious SEMA Show.

From the grand stage in Beijing to the vibrant community in Penang, iCAUR continues to bridge the gap between global vision and market-relevant products.