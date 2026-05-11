Trump Administration Launches Pentagon Website For Newly Released UFO Files

The Trump administration on Friday launched a new government website dedicated to publishing previously unreleased files related to UFOs, including videos, photographs, and intelligence documents collected across multiple U.S. agencies.

According to the Pentagon, the site will host “new, never-before-seen” materials connected to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, the modern government term for UFOs.

The website’s address uses the term UFO directly, appearing under the domain war.gov/ufo following the Trump administration’s rebranding of the Defense Department as the Department of War.

In a public statement, the department said the first batch of records includes UAP videos, photographs, and original source documents gathered from agencies throughout the federal government.

Officials said the files have undergone security review procedures but acknowledged that many documents and incidents “have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies.”

The government said additional files will be published gradually on a “rolling basis.”

Release Follows Years Of Growing Public Interest

The launch follows years of heightened public and political attention surrounding military encounters with unexplained aerial objects.

Interest accelerated after reporting in December 2017 by The New York Times and Politico revealed the existence of a classified Pentagon initiative known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or AATIP.

The program reportedly received $22 million in government funding to investigate encounters involving unidentified objects observed by military personnel.

Public discussion around UAPs expanded further during events such as the 2024 drone sightings in the United States, which fueled questions about unidentified activity in American airspace.

Researchers and officials have also noted that modern skies contain far more satellites, commercial spacecraft, and rocket launches than in previous decades, complicating efforts to determine which sightings involve conventional explanations.

The growing number of launches conducted by SpaceX and the expansion of satellite constellations have contributed to those challenges.

Multiple Agencies Participating In Release Effort

The Pentagon said the document release effort is part of a broader interagency initiative called the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE.

Participating agencies include the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy, the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, NASA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other intelligence agencies.

The announcement also follows earlier reporting from independent news outlet 404 Media, which reported in March that the Executive Office of the President had registered the domain aliens.gov, though the site is not currently active.

UFO Topic Continues Appearing In Popular Culture

The renewed government focus on UAP disclosures has also influenced recent films and television projects centered on extraterrestrial themes and government secrecy.

Recent examples include the 2023 film Jules, which follows a man who befriends an alien after a spacecraft crash.

Other projects include Bugonia and Disclosure Day, which references alleged government cover-ups involving UFOs.

Despite the continued public fascination with UFO-related topics, the report noted that many Americans remain more focused on issues including inflation, artificial intelligence-related job losses, healthcare costs, climate concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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