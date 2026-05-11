Responding to Global Energy Challenges, Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Family Brings Greater Freedom to Every Journey

As global energy markets continue to fluctuate and charging infrastructure remains unevenly developed across regions, families worldwide are increasingly faced with a difficult choice between the high fuel costs of traditional gasoline vehicles and the charging limitations of pure electric vehicles. Against this backdrop of increasingly diverse mobility needs and complex driving environments, CHERY focuses on real-world user scenarios around the globe. Powered by its industry-leading CSH technology, CHERY has built a comprehensive product lineup across multiple vehicle segments. Guided by the philosophy of freedom of choice, the brand breaks through the limitations of energy dependency and driving scenarios, allowing users to travel without compromise — regardless of fuel price fluctuations, charging accessibility, or varying road conditions — and giving families greater control over how they move.

A Diverse Product Lineup Tailored to Every Family

CHERY deeply understands the evolving mobility needs of families in the era of energy transition. Moving beyond the traditional “fuel or electric” approach, the brand has developed a comprehensive vehicle portfolio based on its fifth-generation CSH Super Hybrid Platform, including the TIGGO 4 CSH, TIGGO 7 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, TIGGO 9 CSH, and ARRIZO 8 CSH. Spanning from compact sedans to mid-to-large SUVs, the lineup is designed to meet a wide range of mobility demands — from efficient daily commuting and comfortable family driving to premium long-distance travel. Whether users prioritize practicality and efficiency, spacious comfort, or flagship-level performance and refinement, the CSH Family offers a model tailored to their needs, making freedom of choice a reality in everyday driving.

Foreign friends praise CHERY CSH

Flexible Hybrid Power for Every Journey, Defies Fuel Prices and Any Scenario

A diverse lineup gives users the flexibility to choose the right vehicle for their lifestyle, while the true strength of CSH technology lies in making every journey more effortless and worry-free. Thanks to its flexible fuel-electric hybrid system, CHERY’s CSH models can intelligently adapt to different driving scenarios. For daily urban commuting, pure electric mode delivers a quiet and smooth driving experience with low operating costs and zero fuel consumption. For long-distance and cross-border travel, the hybrid system seamlessly combines fuel and electric power to deliver a total driving range of over 1,400 kilometers, with real-world testing reaching as high as 1,403 kilometers — effectively eliminating range anxiety.

At the same time, the vehicles do not rely solely on charging infrastructure. Drivers can simply refuel and continue their journey, making the system equally practical in modern cities with mature charging networks and in rural or remote areas where charging facilities are limited. Save energy when electric, stay stress-free on fuel, CSH Family transforms the idea of freedom of choice into a real and tangible driving experience.

Robust Technology and All-Scenario Reliability Safeguard Every Model on the Road.

The confidence behind CHERY’s “freedom of choice” philosophy is built on the globally proven strength of its CSH technology. The CSH system features a fifth-generation dedicated hybrid engine with a class-leading thermal efficiency of 46.5%, paired with a stepless super electric hybrid DHT system capable of achieving transmission efficiency of up to 98.5%. Together, they enable fuel consumption on a depleted battery less than 4.5L per 100 km, helping users reduce the impact of rising fuel costs through outstanding energy efficiency. Meanwhile, the CSH is equipped with the Guardian Battery System, which has achieved IP68 water and dust resistance certification and passed global six-dimensional extreme safety tests, including seawater immersion, battery bottom scraping, high-speed impact tests, and the “Seven-Vehicle Stacking” Safety Challenge. Featuring 2-millisecond automatic power cut-off and a 780 MPa high-strength steel underbody shield, the battery system operates stably across a wide temperature range of -35°C to 60°C, delivering all-scenario, all-dimensional safety protection to users.

Backed by these advanced technologies, flagship models including the TIGGO 9 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, and TIGGO 7 CSH have demonstrated impressive real-world performance — from a 3,500-kilometer endurance challenge across seven European countries to the “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage,” a globe-spanning endurance challenge of over 20,000 kilometers across more than 20 countries. Across a wide variety of complex road conditions, these vehicles consistently combine efficiency, performance, comfort, and safety into one seamless driving experience.

Deep Localization Brings Greater Freedom to Global Users

Alongside its strong technological foundation, CHERY combines a global perspective with localized insight to ensure its “freedom of choice” philosophy truly reflects the needs of users in different markets. CHERY remains committed to a deep localization strategy, optimizing its CSH models for markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions based on local energy structures, road conditions, and driving habits.

In Europe, where fuel prices remain high, the exceptional fuel efficiency of CSH models helps significantly reduce commuting and long-distance travel costs for families. In regions where charging infrastructure is still developing, the flexible fuel-electric system allows users to enjoy greener mobility without changing their existing driving habits. For outdoor lifestyles such as camping and travel photography, the vehicle’s 3.3kW V2L function transforms it into a mobile energy station, expanding the possibilities of both travel and everyday living. From urban commuting to road trips, from daily family use to outdoor adventures, CSH Family delivers versatile mobility solutions that free users from energy limitations and driving scenario constraints.

At a pivotal moment in the global automotive industry’s energy transition, users need more than a single technological pathway — they need comprehensive mobility solutions that balance efficiency, practicality, and reliability across every scenario. Through its CSH technology and diverse product lineup, CHERY is giving global users the freedom to choose how they travel. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue advancing technological innovation and localized global operations, delivering safer, more reliable, and more flexible mobility experiences for families worldwide, while setting a new benchmark for new-energy mobility through the strength of intelligent manufacturing in China.