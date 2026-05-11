Beyond Mobility: AiMOGA Robotics Redefines Smart Living

The 2026 CHERY International Business Summit recently became a focal point for global innovation as AiMOGA Robotics showcased its full product lineup, including the Intelligent Police Robot, the humanoid robot Mornine, and the quadruped robot Argos. This showcase represents more than a spillover of technical expertise; it signals CHERY Group’s strategic transition from a traditional automaker into a global high-tech ecological conglomerate.

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of CHERY Automobile Co., Ltd., has systematically elaborated that intelligent technology is the driving force behind the group’s global strategy. AiMOGA Robotics serves as the physical manifestation of this vision, integrating world-class resources to transform automotive industrial depth into a “new species” that defines future lifestyles.

Intelligent Police Robots: Empowering Urban Operations with Scenario-Driven Tech

As technology permeates the “capillaries” of social governance, its transformative power becomes most evident. The AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot addresses critical pain points in modern urban management, such as police shortages and the challenges of operating in harsh environments. Far from a static machine, the robot is an intelligent terminal powered by a dedicated traffic-management large model and a multi-sensor fusion navigation system, granting it a deep cognitive understanding of complex traffic scenarios.

In practical applications, the robot demonstrates all-weather stability, performing standardized remote-command tasks during peak hours or extreme weather to relieve frontline pressure. In scenarios such as non-motorized vehicle violation management, its visual perception models and scenario-based speech engines enable full-scale recognition and non-contact warnings. This fusion of technology and governance has already led to large-scale deployment across multiple Chinese cities, with ongoing cooperation discussions in over 50 additional regions.

Full-Stack Ecosystem: Bridging the Gap Between Prototype and Mass Production

The transition from laboratory prototypes to large-scale commercialization is supported by CHERY’s two decades of full-stack automotive R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

In R&D validation, CHERY’s mature validation processes enable rapid iteration, significantly shortening the cycle from concept to prototype. In the supply chain, globally leading management ensures superior cost control, production efficiency, and reliability, bridging the “last mile” to mass production. In global delivery, by leveraging CHERY’s international brand recognition and sales network, AiMOGA is realizing a closed-loop of global R&D, manufacturing, and delivery.

This synergy is most evident at the technical level. AiMOGA has established 31 innovation laboratories across six fields, including embodied intelligence and perception algorithms. By reusing autonomous-driving-level environmental understanding, these robots achieve centimeter-level positioning and dynamic obstacle avoidance. Furthermore, they share CHERY’s three-electric system and solid-state battery technology to ensure long-duration operation. Through a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, AiMOGA has introduced the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Isaac Sim simulation framework, and GR00T development platform. This builds a highly efficient development pipeline from simulation training to real-world deployment, solidifying its foundation in embodied AI.

The emergence of AiMOGA Robotics signals that CHERY’s layout in the intelligent sector has moved from strategic planning to deep product cultivation. As a key component of the company’s ”third growth curve”, AiMOGA will continue to expand the boundaries of the intelligent ecosystem, ensuring that intelligent robots serve the complex needs of the real world.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.