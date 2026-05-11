Technology for All, Growth for All: CHERY Responds to Global Demand Through Innovation

At the recently concluded 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY unveiled its latest technological matrix to a global audience, including the KunPeng High Efficiency Engine, the FeiYu Digital-Intelligent Chassis i, the Rhino Battery, and the world debut of a vehicle-level 48V Low-Voltage System. These signal CHERY’s evolution from exporting products to exporting global technical standards and ecological systems.

R&D Investment Enters Harvest Period, Driving Technological Equity

According to Q1 2026 financial reports, while maintaining steady profit growth, CHERY significantly redirected resources toward technological innovation. Cumulative R&D investment reached 2.85 billion RMB in Q1, a year-on-year surge of 25.44%, outpacing the growth rate of gross profit for the same period. At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the company showcased 31 technologies in electrification and intelligent domains.

This sustained investment has led to a cluster of technical breakthroughs: The Rhino Battery addresses range anxiety with needle-puncture-grade safety and industry-leading charging efficiency. The KunPeng High Efficiency Engine has achieved a world-leading thermal efficiency of 48.57%. Paired with the Continued Speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission DHT360, it delivers a seamless electric driving experience across all speed ranges. The FeiYu Digital-Intelligent Chassis I transcends traditional handling boundaries. The GAIA All-Domain Intelligent Control System supports amphibious capabilities, while the 48V Low-Voltage System paves the way for the next generation of high-order intelligent configurations.

This surge is powered by CHERY’s established “1+7+N” R&D layout. This international innovation network allows CHERY to deeply understand diverse regional market demands and translate cutting-edge technology into accessible features—true technological equity for global users.

“No-Wall” Innovation: Expanding the Ecosystem through Global Partnerships

In an era of blurred industrial boundaries, CHERY has actively expanded its open innovation ecosystem. During the summit, the company highlighted its “circle of friends”, emphasizing shared development.

In a single three-day window, CHERY secured strategic partnerships with five global technology leaders: NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Bosch, Volcengine, and CATL. These collaborations span physical AI, intelligent driving, smart cockpits,cockpit-driving integration, robotics, and green energy. By co-developing with industry titans, CHERY significantly shortens the cycle for introducing frontier technologies into its product lineup.

Through the “Spark Project” launched by Kaiyang Lab, CHERY has built a collaborative platform involving over 100 global universities and 400 PhD talents. The plan addresses the gap between foundational academic research and industrial application, currently managing over 4,000 research projects.

Looking ahead to the future industrial transformation, CHERY remains committed to an open philosophy, advancing in tandem with global partners. Through technological exploration and global ecosystem synergy, CHERY is demonstrating the robust R&D capabilities of Chinese automotive brands through decisive action.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.