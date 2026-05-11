100 Universities Join EXEED AiMOGA’s “100,000 Talents Plan” to Reshape the Global Robotics Education Ecosystem

At the recently concluded 2026 EXEED Global Dealer Annual Conference, AiMOGA Robotics announced strategic partnerships with 100 universities. This marks a key step for the company in promoting the deep integration of robotics technology and talent development. As a leading global company in embodied intelligence robotics, AiMOGA is building an open industrial ecosystem to empower universities and cultivate next-generation robotics talent together.

Industry Momentum: The Talent Gap in Embodied Intelligence Needs to Be Filled

The global robotics industry is entering a period of rapid growth. As a key frontier in the next generation of artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence has become a major arena of global technological competition. According to industry research, demand for talent in the embodied intelligence sector continues to rise, while the shortage of skilled professionals has become one of the key constraints on the industry’s fast development.

In response to this challenge, EXEED AiMOGA Robotics is accelerating academia-industry integration. With its global industrial experience across more than 50 countries and over 100 application scenarios, as well as its advanced hardware capabilities and software platform strengths, EXEED AiMOGA aims to help address the talent supply-demand gap from the source.

Collaboration Blueprint: Building a Complete Training System from R&D to Employment

At the conference, the strategic positioning of AiMOGA Academy was outlined. In the age of robotics, what is truly scarce is not equipment, but people who can use, adapt, and continuously improve robots. AiMOGA Academy is committed to building an end-to-end talent development system spanning understanding, application, and optimization. With open collaboration at its core, the Academy will work with universities worldwide to build platforms for technology and hands-on practice, promote deeper academia-industry integration, and develop a forward-looking talent strategy for the embodied AI era.

EXEED AiMOGA will work with universities on R&D, textbook development, talent training, and competition organization, providing a complete solution from R&D to employment. To accelerate talent development for the industry, EXEED AiMOGA has officially established AiMOGA Academy. Together with ecosystem partners, the company will promote the establishment of industrial colleges and deepen cooperation with 100 institutions over the next three years, aiming to train more than 100,000 outstanding professionals for the robotics industry.

The partnership with 100 universities will focus on seven key areas: joint development of academic programs and curricula, co-construction of embodied intelligence laboratories, student internships, teacher training centers, practical training and competition project development, two-way exchange between university and enterprise personnel, and R&D applications with scenario-based deployment.

From Agreement to Classroom: Six Measures to Advance Academia-Industry Integration

Looking ahead, AiMOGA Robotics will further deepen academia-industry integration with its partner universities, focusing on six key measures.

These measures include: jointly building an undergraduate vocational program in Embodied Intelligence Engineering Technology; establishing the AiMOGA Robotics Industrial College and launching customized training classes; co-developing new forms of textbooks and digital teaching resources; conducting specialized training programs for vocational college teachers through dedicated bases; strengthening the Embodied Intelligence Skills Competition and building it into a benchmark competition IP; and forming joint university-enterprise R&D teams to tackle core technologies and apply for research projects, invention patents, software intellectual property, and research outcomes.

Conclusion

EXEED AiMOGA Robotics has always believed that the future of embodied intelligence depends not only on breakthroughs in hardware and software capabilities, but also on the depth of talent development. From the scaled deployment of intelligent police robots, to partnerships with 100 universities, and now to AiMOGA Academy’s mission of continuously supplying talent to the industry, AiMOGA Robotics is driving a profound transformation from industry to education through concrete action. By strengthening the foundation of the industry through academia-industry integration, AiMOGA and its university partners are jointly writing a new chapter in the cultivation of embodied intelligence talent.