2026 Victoria Harbour Summit: ForthTech and Partners Redefine AI+Web3 Finance

On April 19, 2026, the “2026 Victoria Harbour Summit” concluded successfully at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. Hosted by ForthTech, co-hosted by the Faculty of Business of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Bitfire Group, and partnered with Fosun Wealth Holdings, exSat, and Copper, the summit centered on “A New Fintech Paradigm Driven by AI + Web3.” It attracted global financial leaders, academic authorities, and compliance experts to explore the deep restructuring of the global financial system under the wave of AI and digitalization.

Academic-Industrial Synergy: From Single-Driven to Systematic Alpha

Professor Jimmy Jin, Associate Dean of PolyU FB, elaborated on how universities establish cooperative research systems for emerging industries. He introduced specialized master’s programs for cutting-edge fields like digital asset management. By establishing interdisciplinary research centers focused on Web 3.0 AI, digital economy, and stablecoins, the faculty drives innovative research, creating a world-leading incubator for new talent and providing scientific momentum for fintech innovation.

Darren, Co-founder of ForthTech, delivered a speech titled “From Single-Driven to Systematic-Driven: How Quantitative Institutions Maintain Competitive Advantage.” He pointed out that as Web3 moves towards institutionalization, single strategies are no longer sustainable. The core lies in building a “systematic strategy R&D and production closed-loop.” He demonstrated how ForthTech’s self-developed platform integrates AI to provide efficient new productivity for quantitative research and systematic fund management.

Zhao Chen, Director of Digital Assets at Fosun Wealth Holdings, analyzed the pain points of RWA development, noting that asset tokenization does not equal liquidity. The challenge lies in building active on-chain financial infrastructure. By bridging the yield logic gap between traditional finance and the digital ecosystem, illiquid assets can be transformed into high-quality liquidity, truly driving the on-chain economy.

Two major signing ceremonies were held: the academic-industrial research cooperation agreement between the Center for Business Innovations and Technology of PolyU FB and ForthTech, and a cooperation agreement between Fosun Wealth Holdings and ForthTech, marking a powerful alliance between traditional wealth management and Web3 quantitative asset management.

Summit Dialogues: Institutional Allocation Logic and Compliance

The summit featured three high-level roundtable discussions covering the industry chain:

Global Institutional Asset Allocation: Moderated by Hu Xuanfeng, Associate Director of Digital Assets at Fosun Wealth Holdings . Guests Damien (Partner at CDH Baifu) , Nero (Managing Director of a leading family office) , Charles (CIO of B7 Capital) , and Sistine (CBO of exSat) analyzed the allocation logic of global family offices in Web3 and discussed market trends.

Moderated by . Guests , , , and analyzed the allocation logic of global family offices in Web3 and discussed market trends. Corporate Integration and Practice: Moderated by Kimi, representative of the PolyU Finance Alumni Association . Guests Shawn (Managing Director of Chiyu International Capital) , Charles (Web3 Lead at Guofu Quantum) , Wilson (Executive Director of OSL Group) , Alex (Co-Chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association) , and Benny (CEO of Code Coin) shared transition paths for listed companies into Web3 and practical experience in AI and blockchain.

Moderated by . Guests , , , , and shared transition paths for listed companies into Web3 and practical experience in AI and blockchain. Compliance, Security, and Tax Planning: Moderated by Vincent, COO of ForthTech. Guests Allen (Dean of Bitfire Group Research Institute), Katie (Director of Business Development at Copper), Isaac (Head of Trust Business Development at Legacy), and Helen (Managing Director of Ascent China) discussed compliant disclosure and MPC custody. They agreed that compliance is the sole cornerstone for winning institutional trust.

Tech-Driven: Neo Finance and the Launch of the Quantitative Competition

Joshua Chen, CGO of exSat, shared the vision of “Neo Finance Empowered by AI,” aiming to build a digital banking service layer. This layer addresses identity fragmentation and settlement silos faced by “super individuals” in traditional finance, providing compliant custody and liquidity for global RWAs, essentially constructing a “financial exoskeleton.”

This was followed by the launch of the “$100M Partners Global Web3 Quantitative Competition & AI Quantitative Talent Incubation Program.” Initiated by exSat and co-initiated by PolyU FB, Fosun Wealth Holdings, ForthTech, and Copper, the program is designed to identify outstanding strategy teams and provide talent development, research support, professional mentorship, and institutional-grade security infrastructure — helping transform individual capabilities into systematic, institutional-level alpha generation.

Hong Kong Leading the Global Benchmark for Digital Asset Management

The “2026 Victoria Harbour Summit” demonstrated Hong Kong’s position as an international financial center. Through synergy, organizers established an ecosystem covering “academic research, asset management, wealth management, technical R&D, and compliance.”

Special thanks to the summit partners:

Host: ForthTech

ForthTech Co-hosts: PolyU Faculty of Business, Bitfire Group

PolyU Faculty of Business, Bitfire Group Partners: Fosun Wealth Holdings, exSat, Copper

Fosun Wealth Holdings, exSat, Copper Supporting Organizations: OSL, Penjing Asset, B7 Capital, Legacy Trust, Ascent, OnePort

Core Organization Profiles:

ForthTech: A global pioneer in quantitative digital asset management, holding Hong Kong SFC Type 4 and Type 9 licenses. The team possesses over 20 years of experience in traditional finance and digital asset management. Driven by AI, ForthTech develops world-class asset management platforms, dedicated to building a new paradigm for institutional-grade asset management.

A global pioneer in quantitative digital asset management, holding Hong Kong SFC Type 4 and Type 9 licenses. The team possesses over 20 years of experience in traditional finance and digital asset management. Driven by AI, ForthTech develops world-class asset management platforms, dedicated to building a new paradigm for institutional-grade asset management. PolyU Faculty of Business: Dually accredited by AACSB and EQUIS, its management program is ranked first globally. It offers PhD and Master’s programs in AI and fintech, serving as a core force for global fintech innovation.

Dually accredited by AACSB and EQUIS, its management program is ranked first globally. It offers PhD and Master’s programs in AI and fintech, serving as a core force for global fintech innovation. Bitfire Group (1611.HK): A leading compliant digital financial group in Asia, holding SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses. It provides private-banking-grade asset management services to global high-net-worth clients and family offices.

A leading compliant digital financial group in Asia, holding SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses. It provides private-banking-grade asset management services to global high-net-worth clients and family offices. Fosun Wealth Holdings: An AI-driven Web5 wealth management platform in Hong Kong. Its entities hold SFC Type 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9 licenses. Through FinChain and Finloop, it provides high-quality retail and institutional services.

An AI-driven Web5 wealth management platform in Hong Kong. Its entities hold SFC Type 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9 licenses. Through FinChain and Finloop, it provides high-quality retail and institutional services. exSat: A digital banking service provider connecting Real-World Assets (RWA) with DeFi, managing over $500 million for 30+ institutions, providing on-chain yield and secure custody services.

A digital banking service provider connecting Real-World Assets (RWA) with DeFi, managing over $500 million for 30+ institutions, providing on-chain yield and secure custody services. Copper: A digital asset infrastructure provider utilizing MPC custody technology to provide secure storage, prime brokerage, and collateral management, reducing counterparty risk.

A digital asset infrastructure provider utilizing MPC custody technology to provide secure storage, prime brokerage, and collateral management, reducing counterparty risk. FinChain: Incubated by Fosun Wealth, it is a compliant financial infrastructure platform building a decentralized compliance layer and on-chain identity system to facilitate RWA asset tokenization.