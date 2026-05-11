Allen Law Launches Moonshot Vision to Build the Infrastructure for the “Longevity Century”

Allen Law, entrepreneur and investor behind MORROW, Seveno Capital and Park Hotel Group, has set out a bold vision to build the critical infrastructure required to bring about a healthcare revolution by making longevity accessible at scale globally.

Allen Law, who has emerged as one of the world’s most credible longevity investors and entrepreneurs, is building what he describes as the final bridge in the global transition from reactive healthcare to proactive, preventive systems.

In a newly published mission statement and manifesto on Longevity.Technology he says that humanity is entering a new era, and that for the first time in history, living longer will not mean living weaker.

The Longevity Century Has Already Begun

Over the past century, life expectancy has more than doubled and in many parts of the world, living into your 80s is now normal.

Yet millions of people still spend the final decade of life managing chronic disease, disability, or cognitive decline. The gap between lifespan and healthspan remains unresolved.

Allen Law argues that this is not a failure of science but a failure of infrastructure.

“The system intervenes too late,” he says. “By the time we act, much of the trajectory has already been set.”

For Allen Law, the Longevity Century has already begun. The science and technology required to extend healthy life now exist. What is missing is the infrastructure required to make those advances fully accessible in the real world.

A Moonshot Mission Built on Infrastructure, Capital and Platforms

Allen Law describes this effort as a modern “moonshot” because it requires coordinated execution at scale.

He is building an integrated ecosystem designed to demonstrate how this transition can be achieved in practice and how accessible longevity can ultimately scale globally.

Through MORROW, the longevity and lifestyle medical group, Allen Law is building real-world infrastructure focused on preventive and proactive healthcare.

Through Seveno Capital, long-term capital is being deployed into the technologies and companies required to make accessible longevity scalable.

Platforms such as REVL Training and MOVE REPEAT support broader engagement with proactive health, while Allen Law’s role as Chair of the Longevity & Lifestyle Medical Group (LLMG) reflects growing institutional focus on policy and regulatory alignment.

Together, these initiatives form part of a broader effort to close the gap between what is scientifically possible and what is practically accessible and to demonstrate how the healthcare revolution can be delivered at scale.

Living Longer Will Not Mean Living Weaker

For Allen Law, the opportunity is not simply to extend lifespan, but to redefine what longer lives look like.

His mission is that people will live more of their lives in strength, more years in clarity, and more decades in independence, ambition, and contribution.

Extending life without extending health leads to longer periods of decline. Extending healthspan changes that, keeping people physically and cognitively strong for longer, able to remain active in their lives and their work, and still able to lift their grandchildren.

Allen Law has a track record for scaling global businesses, having previously built Park Hotel Group from a single hotel into an award-winning international Group. His newly published mission statement and manifesto mark a new chapter in his moonshot mission to demonstrate how to build the infrastructure required to support longer, stronger lives.

“The longevity revolution requires building physical infrastructure that is accessible to people.”

“This is the next step in human progress,” says Allen Law.

About Allen Law

Allen Law is an entrepreneur and investor focused on one question: why, despite better technology and more spending, people are still not getting healthier.

He is the founder and CEO of MORROW, a next-generation longevity platform built on the idea that health should be continuous, not reactive. Backed by a US$156 million investment, MORROW integrates diagnostics, coaching and environment into a system people can engage with every day. His ambition is to make personalized, preventive health accessible to at least 50 percent of the population, starting in Singapore and expanding globally.

Allen is also Principal at Seveno Capital, a venture platform backing founders building around structural shifts in how people live. Seveno has committed US$70 million over five years to support companies shaping the future of human performance, health and longevity. Its investments span movement, fitness, wellness, diagnostics and health-enabled environments, with a focus on systems people return to consistently.

Alongside MORROW and Seveno Capital, Allen Law’s broader ecosystem includes platforms such as REVL Training and MOVE REPEAT, which support greater engagement with proactive health and performance.

His work sits at the center of a broader shift: from healthcare as a reactive service to health as something proactively built into everyday life. He believes the next generation of companies will be defined by how effectively they embed into behavior over time.

Allen Law has a track record for scaling global businesses, having previously built Park Hotel Group from a single hotel into an award-winning international group.

Today, he is focused on building and backing the systems that will define how people live and perform over time.