Classic Never Fades: How iCAUR Designed One of the Most Visited Spaces at Its International Business Summit

At the iCAUR International Business Summit 2026 in Wuhu, iCAUR presented a booth that moved beyond traditional exhibition design—transforming space into a fully immersive, content-driven experience.

Built around the philosophy Classic Never Fades, the booth translated brand identity into a physical environment that felt closer to a curated lifestyle space than a conventional automotive display. The architecture drew inspiration from classic urban storefronts: warm brick façades, arched windows, layered textures, and soft lighting created a setting that felt familiar, human, and inviting.

At the front, the booth resembled a streetscape scene—complete with a bench, vintage-style lamps, greenery, and a display window where the vehicle was positioned as part of everyday life rather than a standalone product. Inside, wood flooring, open sightlines, and fluid transitions between zones reinforced a sense of continuity and ease, encouraging visitors to move freely and stay longer.

But what defined the space most clearly was its behavior: it was never empty.

From morning to evening, the booth remained consistently active, filled with visitors, media teams, and content creators. People did not simply pass through—they stopped, engaged, and often returned. This sustained activity was not incidental, but the result of a carefully designed experiential system.

The space unfolded through a series of layered zones.

The Lifestyle Lab served as a social entry point, blending a coffee corner with lifestyle displays. Shelves featuring travel gear, accessories, and everyday objects reinforced the Urban Explorer narrative, making the brand feel embedded in real life.

The Classic Gallery introduced emotional depth. Centered around the theme of the “Natural Explorer,” it featured a timeline installation spanning from the 1950s to the 1990s, combining archival imagery, objects, and storytelling elements. Here, “classic” was not presented as nostalgia, but as a continuous cultural narrative.

At the core was the Creation Hub, where product met personalization. Walls displaying modular components, accessories, and customization elements showcased iCAUR’s open ecosystem. The V23 and V27 were positioned not as fixed outputs, but as adaptable platforms for individual expression.

This spatial design was reinforced by a powerful engagement mechanism.

At the center was the #OneClassicMillionStories co-creation campaign, which transformed visitors into participants. Guests designed their own versions of the V23 or V27 using on-site templates, with their creations printed within minutes—creating an immediate sense of ownership.

The experience extended seamlessly into digital platforms. Participants uploaded their designs using dedicated hashtags and tagged @iCAURCommunity, while QR codes enabled a smooth transition from offline interaction to online sharing. Engagement was tracked in real time, turning each post into part of a live competition.

A structured reward system sustained momentum, with daily rankings based on likes, comments, and shares, supported by prizes ranging from branded merchandise to tech devices.

Additional touchpoints amplified the experience.

The Classic Frame photo zone enabled instant content creation and printing, making participation highly shareable. The Sensory Lab offered a contrasting immersive environment—combining ASMR audio, curated scents, and tactile elements to deepen emotional engagement and extend dwell time.

Meanwhile, the Gift Zone, featuring branded items such as the Street Bag, extended visibility beyond the booth, as visitors carried the brand throughout the venue.

What ultimately set iCAUR apart was the system behind these interactions:

create → print → share → compete → reward

This closed-loop model transformed visitors into content creators and interactions into measurable engagement.

The result was visible throughout the summit. Crowds gathered continuously, cameras remained raised, and visitors frequently returned to check rankings or participate again.

In a highly competitive environment, iCAUR achieved sustained visibility not by presenting more, but by involving more. As always, one of the most captivating highlights was the AIMOGA robot presentation, where visitors watched with great interest as the robot mimicked human gestures.

It was not just an exhibition space.

It became a live, self-sustaining engagement ecosystem.