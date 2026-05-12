Dua Lipa Files $15 Million Lawsuit Against Samsung Over Television Packaging

Pop singer Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, alleging the company used her image on television packaging in the United States without authorization.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

According to the complaint, Samsung used a photograph of Lipa’s face on packaging for multiple television models sold across the U.S.

The filing alleges the packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa’s hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung’s products.”

Lawsuit Alleges Copyright And Trademark Violations

The complaint includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and misappropriation of Lipa’s likeness and image.

According to the filing, the photograph in question was taken during Lipa’s performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024.

The lawsuit states that Lipa owns the copyright to the image.

Her legal team said the singer first became aware of the packaging in June 2025.

The filing also claims fans began discussing the packaging online and referring to it as the “Dua Lipa TV Box.”

The lawsuit cited social media comments discussing the packaging.

One Instagram user allegedly wrote they would “get that TV just because Dua is on it,” while another comment stated: “If you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.”

Legal Team Says Samsung Ignored Requests

According to the complaint, Samsung ignored repeated demands from Lipa’s representatives to stop using the image.

The filing states the company failed to comply with cease-and-desist requests related to the alleged unauthorized use.

Lipa’s legal team also referenced her commercial endorsement history in the lawsuit.

The singer currently maintains partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent.

She has also collaborated with companies including Apple, Porsche, and Chanel.

More recently, Lipa became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

Her latest album, Radical Optimism, was released in 2024.

Featured image credits: Harald Krichel via Wikimedia Commons

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