Advancing on Three Fronts—Technology, Product, and Ecosystem—OMODA & JAECOO Set Sights on Annual Million

During the Chery International Business Summit held in April 2026, OMODA & JAECOO announced that global cumulative sales had surpassed one million units in just three years. Simultaneously, the brand unveiled its 2027 strategy, setting the goal to move “From Million To Annual Million.” To achieve this, OMODA & JAECOO outlined clear implementation pathways across three areas: core technology, user co-creation, and ecosystem scenarios.

Technology: Addressing Global Mobility Pain Points with Hybrid and Intelligent Driving

Confidence in reaching annual million comes from technological solutions built around real-world needs and pain points.

On the powertrain front, the Super Hybrid System developed by OMODA & JAECOO achieved fuel consumption of just 3.4L/100 km in recent real-world testing by media from nine countries. This directly addresses high fuel price and the growing demand for energy efficiency, while also meeting stricter environmental regulations and reducing user anxiety over running costs. The system has become a key enabler for the brand in the global hybrid market. Moving forward, HEV models including OMODA5 SHS-H, OMODA7 SHS-H, and JAECOO7 SHS-H will be launched in global markets, bringing Super High Power and Super Efficiency to more users.

On the intelligent driving front, SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) has completed global public real-world testing. In extreme parking scenarios—such as narrow streets, ultra-tight spaces, and dead-end roads—this technology enables fully autonomous operation – precisely addressing frequent parking challenges and significantly enhancing daily convenience and the product’s competitiveness.

Products: Building the Cars Young Users Truly Want Through Co-Creation

Ultimately, technology speaks through products. OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to a user-driven co-creation model, allowing young users worldwide to participate in core R&D processes—from naming to feature development. The effectiveness of this model has been proven. With global cumulative sales exceeding 400,000 units, OMODA 5 has secured its position as a global best-seller in the A0-segment SUV, validating the strategy of winning user tribes through product resonance.

Building on this logic, OMODA 4 underwent multiple rounds of user co-creation. From its Cyber-Mecha aesthetic design to the AI Cabin and esports-inspired features, everything was co-defined by young users to ensure the product truly fits the aesthetic and usage preferences of its target audience. OMODA 4 has officially rolled off the production line and will be launched in phases this year, providing a stronger product foundation for the “From Million To Annual Million” goal.

Ecosystem: From Product Provider to Lifestyle Co-Creator

Beyond technology and products, OMODA & JAECOO are further expanding their ecosystem scenarios, evolving from “product providers” to “lifestyle co-creators.” The Ecosystem Pavilion, built around the “Ecosystem Tree” concept, features scenarios including outdoor living, pet travel, and esports entertainment, covering technology, culture, and lifestyle. The debut of the AiMOGA robot further expands the intelligent boundaries of the brand’s ecosystem. On the cultural front, OMODA & JAECOO launched the “Auto Grommy”—the OMODA Global Music Festival, spanning 18 countries and featuring 18 artists. This cutting-edge audiovisual event deeply integrates automotive culture with global youth culture. At the same time, the brand continues its partnership with VALORANT to connect with the esports community and build stronger resonance with young users through more targeted engagement. Together, these three pillars—technology, products, and ecosystem—are driving OMODA & JAECOO as they accelerate “From Million To Annual Million.”

In summary, OMODA & JAECOO have clearly outlined their methodology for achieving annual million: addressing real pain points through hybrid technology and intelligent driving, defining precise products through co-creation mechanisms, and building deep user connections via a comprehensive ecosystem. With these three elements working in synergy, the brand is accelerating its progress from cumulative sales of one million to annual sales of one million.

*SIVP(Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any time.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.