Chery, Parent Company of EXEED, Partners with NVIDIA to Advance Driving Assistance, Physical AI and Robotics

During Auto China 2026 and the EXEED International Business Summit, Chery, parent company of EXEED, announced its global strategic collaboration with NVIDIA. The collaboration will focus on joint development and deployment of physical AI across three key domains – advanced driving assistance systems, cockpit AI and robotics. As Chery’s premium brand, EXEED will be among the first to integrate these technologies, accelerating its transition toward next-generation intelligent mobility.

For autonomous driving, EXEED will utilize the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform for its L3/L4 intelligent vehicles. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is a production-ready platform and reference architecture designed for L4 autonomous driving. It integrates the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor computing platform, a validated sensor architecture, and NVIDIA Drive autonomous driving software, to accelerate the deployment of safe, highly automated driving capabilities. Meanwhile, EXEED will leverage toolchains and development platforms like NVIDIA Alpamayo and NVIDIA Cosmos to independently develop its autonomous driving software stack, supporting EXEED’s dual strategy of in-house development and open innovation. Powered by NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure, EXEED has established a secure and efficient computational foundation that securely and efficiently supports autonomous driving model training, large-scale data processing, and AI algorithm development, solidifying the core groundwork for its intelligent transformation.

In the realm of cockpit AI, EXEED will develop next-generation intelligent experiences on NVIDIA DRIVE. Harnessing generative AI technology, EXEED will craft cockpit capabilities with natural emotional interaction, context-aware capabilities, and personalized services for every user, reshaping the paradigm of human-vehicle interaction.

This collaboration also extends to other cutting-edge fields such as embodied intelligence, including humanoid robots and diverse intelligent robot platforms based on the NVIDIA Jetson platform. EXEED×AiMOGA will leverage the open robotics simulation framework NVIDIA Isaac Sim and the open humanoid robot development platform NVIDIA Isaac GR00T to accelerate its expansion from intelligent vehicles into robotics, exploring new frontiers in embodied intelligence.

Intelligent technology is the core engine driving EXEED’s global strategy. This strategic collaboration with NVIDIA represents a pivotal step for EXEED in integrating world-class technological resources and accelerating its evolution into a global intelligent technology ecosystem. By combining NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure with EXEED’s expertise in intelligent vehicle manufacturing and global operations, the partners will jointly build a full-stack AI ecosystem to deliver more intelligent and safer mobility solutions for users.”

Rishi Dhall, Vice President of NVIDIA’s Automotive Business, stated, “Chery, parent company of EXEED, is accelerating the widespread adoption of intelligent vehicles by capitalizing on its robust strengths in technological research and development and global implementation. With NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion and our full-stack, cloud-to-vehicle AI platform, EXEED can expedite its development cycle and improve deployment efficiency, delivering safer and more intelligent vehicles worldwide. This collaboration will not only accelerate innovation in EXEED’s vehicle research and development, but also expand into robotics — the next frontier of physical AI.”

This partnership represents a pivotal element of Chery’s AI strategy, resonating with the all-encompassing AI strategic vision introduced at the 2026 AI Night. NVIDIA possesses profound technological expertise in vehicle and cloud computing platforms, generative AI, and physical AI. This deepened collaboration will accelerate the deep integration of advanced AI into the automotive and robotics industries. As a pioneering brand, EXEED will drive conceptual innovation and paradigm breakthroughs, accelerating the deployment of safe autonomous driving solutions.