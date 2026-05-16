Viduli Announces Launch of Managed Cloud Platform

Viduli has announced the launch of its managed cloud platform built for modern software teams seeking a more unified path from development to production. The company says the platform is designed to reduce the operational complexity often associated with deploying and scaling applications across fragmented cloud environments.

The launch positions Viduli within a growing segment of infrastructure providers focused on simplifying production operations while preserving the flexibility and resilience engineering teams expect. According to the company, the platform combines application deployment, databases, caching, message brokers, monitoring, networking, and architecture visibility into one managed environment.

Addressing Complexity in Modern Cloud Operations

Many software teams continue to face tradeoffs when selecting infrastructure. Lightweight hosting tools can offer speed during early development but may become restrictive as systems expand. Traditional cloud environments can provide broad flexibility, yet often require teams to assemble and maintain multiple services independently.

Viduli states that its platform was developed to address that gap by offering production-grade infrastructure with less operational overhead. The company describes this approach as creating a clearer and faster route from code to live environments.

Founder & CEO Avin Kavish said the company was shaped by firsthand experience with the operational challenges software teams manage every day.

“We built Viduli around the real work engineering teams need to do, not around fragmented tooling,” said Kavish. “Our goal is to make production infrastructure feel clear, unified, and practical.”

Unified Services for Production Workloads

The platform includes several core services designed for production environments.

Ignite is positioned as an application deployment service with GitHub-based workflows, automated scaling, health monitoring, and production defaults. Orbit provides managed PostgreSQL databases with automated backups, replication, and recovery capabilities. Flash delivers managed Redis caching with clustering and resilience features. The company also offers Surge , a managed Kafka service designed to simplify event-driven systems with scalable operations for high-demand workloads.

Viduli says these services are intended to operate as part of one cohesive platform rather than separate tools requiring manual integration. The company adds that users can manage routing, logs, metrics, traffic controls, configuration, and running services through a single environment.

Built on Established Technologies

According to Viduli, the platform is built using established infrastructure technologies including Kubernetes, Nginx, Envoy, Prometheus, and Loki. The company says this foundation supports production readiness while allowing internal teams to focus on usability and operational clarity.

The business states that transparent pricing and practical product design are core principles guiding the platform’s development. It also says the service is intended for teams that want faster delivery cycles without sacrificing control or visibility.

Emerging Infrastructure Category

The company believes demand is increasing for infrastructure platforms that combine managed services with a more integrated user experience. As software systems grow more complex, businesses often seek solutions that reduce tool sprawl and improve operational efficiency.

Viduli says its launch reflects a broader industry movement toward infrastructure platforms that unify deployment, data services, observability, and networking in one managed layer.

Kavish said the company sees the market evolving beyond traditional hosting and isolated developer tools.

“We believe the next generation of infrastructure should remove friction rather than add it,” he said. “Teams should be able to scale confidently without spending valuable time stitching systems together.”

Growth and Market Outlook

The company noted that strong infrastructure execution can also support investor confidence by demonstrating scalability, operational discipline, and product maturity. Viduli stated that its launch is intended to appeal not only to engineering organizations but also to stakeholders evaluating long-term software platform potential.

Further information about the company and platform is available at Viduli .

ABOUT VIDULI

Viduli is an engineering-led cloud infrastructure company focused on managed production platforms for modern software teams. The company develops unified tools for application deployment, managed databases, caching, networking, and observability designed to reduce operational complexity. Viduli aims to help teams move from code to production with greater speed, clarity, and control. Contact: hello@viduli.io . Additional company information is available through Viduli’s official website .